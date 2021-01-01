SMI 10’704 0.2%  SPI 13’328 0.1%  Dow 30’606 0.7%  DAX 13’719 -0.3%  Euro 1.0817 -0.2%  EStoxx50 3’553 -0.5%  Gold 1’898 0.2%  Bitcoin 25’792 1.6%  Dollar 0.8839 0.3%  Öl 51.7 0.6% 
01.01.2021 00:53:00

Changing the Way Pharmacies and Medical Centers Respond to Drive thru Covid-19 Vaccine Clinics

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Dec. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As healthcare workers and residents of long-term care facilities in the United States start receiving their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, Creche Innovations, along with a Covid-19 vaccine focus group comprised of physicians, nurses and pharmacists from across the country, have developed the Pandemic Mobile Command Center (PMCC) with built-in MicroCool® Refrigeration to ensure the vaccine cold chain is properly maintained. The PMCC will assist retail Pharmacies, Hospitals and Satellite/Temporary/Off-Site Locations with starting and maintaining drive-thru vaccination clinics that follow the CDC's best practices which are essential for patient safety and vaccine effectiveness.  

The Pandemic Mobile Command Center in use at a drive thru vaccination clinic.

The Pandemic Mobile Command Center will assist retail Pharmacies & Hospitals with drive thru vaccine clinics in 2021.

CDC guidelines state "do not store any vaccine in a dormitory-style or bar-style refrigerator under any circumstances as they pose a significant risk of freezing vaccines, even when used for temporary storage." This requirement by the CDC makes our MicroCool Refrigerator ideal for the strict requirements associated with storing pharmaceuticals such as the new Covid-19 vaccinations. The MicroCool® also integrates with any Digital Data Logger (DDL) an entity may choose to use. The PMCC is fully customized by each entity to meet their vaccine drive thru needs," said Scott Norman, CEO of Creche Innovations. Pharmacies or Hospitals can add additional accessories to the PMCC addressing their specific needs, such as adding built-in tablet charging stations, vaccine record card holder, waste container, various storage drawer sizes for the organization and immediate access to the following required Covid-19 supplies: needles of various sizes (dependent on population served), syringes, alcohol prep pads, PPE's for vaccinators, Covid-19 vaccination record cards, vaccine needle and length guide, diluent and mixing supplies (based on vaccine product) and much more.

The PMCC ensures that all Covid-19 vaccination providers, participating in the U.S. Covid-19 Vaccination Program are able to:

  • Maintain cold chain conditions and chain of custody at all times, with one or more locking mechanisms, in accordance with the EUA/vaccine packet insert and CDC guidelines
  • Monitor the MicroCool® Refrigerator temperature at all times using a DDL of their choosing
  • Ensure proper vaccine and supply inventory prior to the start of each vaccination clinic day
  • Have immediate access to all required Covid-19 Ancillary Supplies

Per the CDC, every year vaccine storage and handling errors result in revaccination and significant financial losses to the healthcare community due to wasted vaccines. Failure to store and handle vaccines properly causes our population to lose confidence in vaccines and their providers (due to a revaccination) because the vaccines they received may have been compromised. The PMCC allows providers to properly store and handle vaccines with the built-in MicroCool®Refrigerator. The all-terrain casters allow for use of the PMCC outdoors on asphalt/concrete, grass/turf type surfaces or inside a facility. The PMCC allows for every entity to address their needs while adhering to the CDC's Best Practices for a Vaccination Clinic.

Creche Innovations has commenced production in Q4 2020 and plans to launch in the United States and Canada beginning in January 2021.

 

About Creche Innovations
A trusted partner to hospitals with over a decade of service, and true medical device innovator, by establishing new and improved standards of care.  Creche Innovations continues the quest for absolute best care for patients, and consistently achieves optimal patient outcomes with breakthrough technologies. They also lead the way with unrivaled quality and customer service, assuring clinicians and patients peace of mind.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/changing-the-way-pharmacies-and-medical-centers-respond-to-drive-thru-covid-19-vaccine-clinics-301199806.html

SOURCE Creche Innovations

