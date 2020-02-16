ChangeStart Press publishes Bosses, a scathing account by Roger D'Aprix of corporate failure to properly develop and support mid-level managers

SEATTLE, Feb. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Gallup Organization estimates from their research that 'lousy bosses' (their term) represent a $500 billion employee-disengagement problem annually to U.S. business. D'Aprix's explanation? "It's because most bosses learn their role simply by emulating the managers and supervisors to whom they have been personally exposed. Rarely are they deliberately trained or measured against an agreed set of leadership criteria, skills and values."

Long concerned about this growing issue, D'Aprix gathered a panel of experts to share their own experience with three classes of bosses. He terms these 'the good, the bad and the ugly.' The result is a diverse collection of inspiring, outrageous and perversely amusing stories that reflect the true state of leadership on the frontline.

An eye-opening feature of the book is The Rate-Your-Boss Questionnaire, whose 30 questions enable readers to rate their boss—or themselves, if they occupy a boss role.

D'Aprix argues that in today's explosively changing Digital Age "the boss at any level must be the kind of leader who provides a safe environment for innovation, creativity and risk-taking." In what other endeavor, he asks, would we deliberately choose and tolerate ill-prepared, ill-suited leaders? The remedy he proposes will challenge the imagination and will of corporate America.

ChangeStart Press published Bosses: True Stories of the Good, the Bad and the Ugly on February 17. The book is available from Amazon or can be ordered from your local bookstore. A Kindle edition is also available.

