Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’058.1200 1.1%  SPI 17’275 1.1%  Dow 41’842 0.9%  DAX 23’154.5700 0.7%  Euro 1.0 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’446 0.8%  Gold 3’018 0.6%  Bitcoin 73’183 -1.2%  Dollar 0.8810 0.0%  Öl 71.5 0.8% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Rheinmetall345850Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Sandoz124359842
Top News
SNB-Aktie: So viel verdiente ehemaliger SNB-Präsident Jordan 2024 - SNB wird von Verkäuferin zur Käuferin
Goldpreis steigt vor Fed-Sitzung über 3'000 Dollar
AMINA Bank - Traditionelle und Krypto-Investments an einem Ort
Ypsomed-Aktie: Insulinabgabesystem auch fürs iPhone entwickelt
AXA IM ETFs: aktiv, nachhaltig, innovativ
Suche...
FirstFarms A-S Aktie [Valor: 2789454 / ISIN: DK0060056166]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
Trading-Depot
>
18.03.2025 08:37:31

Changes to the Executive Management of FirstFarms A/S

FirstFarms A-S
83.80 DKK 0.72%
Kaufen Verkaufen

As announced in company announcement 12/2024 of 26 November 2024, CEO Anders H. Nørgaard has resigned from his position at FirstFarms A/S ("FirstFarms”) with effect from 31 August 2025. This date is moved forward to 30 April 2025, and Anders H. Nørgaard will, thus, resign as CEO of FirstFarms with effect from 30 April 2025.

In this connection, Søren Bredvig and Michael Hyldgaard, who are part of the management team of FirstFarms, are appointed as joint interim CEOs of FirstFarms for a three-month period as of 1 May 2025.

Best regards,
FirstFarms A/S


  

For further information
Please visit our website www.firstfarms.com or contact Chairman of the Board, Henrik Hougaard on phone +45 75 86 87 87.

About FirstFarms:
FirstFarms is a Danish stock exchange listed company. We operate FirstFarms with responsibility for the surrounding communities, and we deliver highest quality which is primarily sold locally. We act on new opportunities, that create value for our investors and for the surroundings. Every day, we work on creating a more sustainable company.

Attachment