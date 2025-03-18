Changes to the Executive Management of FirstFarms A/S

As announced in company announcement 12/2024 of 26 November 2024, CEO Anders H. Nørgaard has resigned from his position at FirstFarms A/S ("FirstFarms”) with effect from 31 August 2025. This date is moved forward to 30 April 2025, and Anders H. Nørgaard will, thus, resign as CEO of FirstFarms with effect from 30 April 2025.

In this connection, Søren Bredvig and Michael Hyldgaard, who are part of the management team of FirstFarms, are appointed as joint interim CEOs of FirstFarms for a three-month period as of 1 May 2025.

Best regards,

FirstFarms A/S





For further information

Please visit our website www.firstfarms.com or contact Chairman of the Board, Henrik Hougaard on phone +45 75 86 87 87.

About FirstFarms :

FirstFarms is a Danish stock exchange listed company. We operate FirstFarms with responsibility for the surrounding communities, and we deliver highest quality which is primarily sold locally. We act on new opportunities, that create value for our investors and for the surroundings. Every day, we work on creating a more sustainable company.

Attachment