|
15.06.2023 12:00:06
Changes to the Board of Directors in Pharma Equity Group
15 June 2023
Announcement no. 35
Changes to the Board of Directors in Pharma Equity Group
Passende emittierte Barrier Reverse Convertibles
|Basiswert
|Valor
|Barriere in %
|Coupon in %
|Idorsia AG
|127304405
|49.00 %
|20.00 %
|Nike Inc. / ON Holding AG.
|127304406
|59.00 %
|15.00 %
|Swisscom N / Temenos AG
|127304407
|59.00 %
|13.00 %
Today, the company has received notice that the Chairman of the Board of Directors, Peter Mørch Eriksen and Board Member Ole Larsen have decided to resign from the Board with immediate effect.
The Board has thereafter constituted itself with Christian Vinding Thomsen as Chairman of the Board of Directors.
For further information, please contact:????
Christian Vinding Thomsen, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Pharma Equity Group A/S, phone: 2622 7222
Thomas Kaas Selsø, CEO of Pharma Equity Group A/S, phone: 40 22 21 14
About Pharma Equity Group A/S
Pharma Equity Group A/S is a listed company on the Nasdaq Copenhagen Stock Exchange, with a focus on early investment in innovative life science companies (in or before phase 2) that develop technologies and therapies that have the potential to improve human health and quality of life.
Pharma Equity Group A/S portfolio currently includes Reponex Pharmaceuticals A/S. Reponex Pharmaceuticals A/S is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of novel, effective treatments for diseases that have significant patient and social impact.
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Nachrichten zu Pharma Equity Group A-S Registered Shs -A
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Pharma Equity Group A-S Registered Shs -A
Aktien aktuell im Fokus: ASM International, Cintas & Glencore mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV
Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und folgende Aktien erklärt: ASM International, Cintas & Glencore
👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach Fed-Zinspause geht der Blick zur EZB: SMI pendelt um die Nulllinie -- DAX gibt nach -- Asiens Börsen letztlich höher
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt gibt es am Donnerstag keine grossen Sprünge. Der DAX gibt unterdessen nach. Die Anleger in Fernost zeigten sich positiv gestimmt.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}