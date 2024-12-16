Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Gurit Aktie [Valor: 117356711 / ISIN: CH1173567111]
16.12.2024 06:45:16

Changes to the Board of Directors

Gurit
14.34 CHF -10.16%
Gurit Holding AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Changes to the Board of Directors

16-Dec-2024 / 06:45 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Zurich, December 16, 2024 – Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Gurit (SIX Swiss Exchange: GURN) today announced that Dr. Bettina Gerharz-Kalte has decided not to stand for re-election to the Board of Directors at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) on April 15, 2025. In preparation for this change, the Board of Directors will propose to the AGM the election of Dr. Libo Zhang as a new member of the Board.

Dr. Bettina Gerharz-Kalte has informed the Board of Directors that she will, for personal reasons, not be available for re-election at the next AGM in April 2025. Dr. Gerharz-Kalte was elected to the Gurit Board of Directors in April 2019 and joined the Nomination and Compensation Committee (NCC) shortly thereafter, serving as Chair since 2021. Dr. Gerharz-Kalte is a highly esteemed member of the Board recognized for her extensive expertise in the global Chemical & Materials Market, sustainability and global leadership. She is well known for absolute integrity and foresight. The Board of Directors would like to thank her for her remarkable contribution to the strategic direction, her unwavering commitment, her engagement in creating a collaborative culture and solid governance structures. The Board of Directors wishes her the very best for her future endeavors.

The Board of Directors to propose Dr. Libo Zhang for Election

The Board of Directors will propose to the AGM the election of Dr. Libo Zhang as a new member of the Board. Ms. Zhang, a German national, brings a wealth of international strategic business expertise and a strong background in finance and audit. She holds an MBA and a PhD in Economics and Business Administration from Georg-August-Universität, Göttingen, Germany, and has completed an Executive Management Program at the University of Oxford.

Libo Zhang’s distinguished career includes leadership roles across multiple industries, including aerospace, automotive, chemicals, and semiconductors, with a focus on bridging business operations between USA, Europe and Asia. She is currently a member of the Board of Directors at VAT Group AG, where she serves on the Audit Committee and chairs the Nomination and Compensation Committee. Additionally, she holds Board and Advisory roles at LEM Holding AG and SPT Roth AG.

The Board of Directors to propose the re-election of Nick Huber as a member of the NCC

Mr. Nick Huber will stand for re-election as a member of the NCC at the upcoming AGM. Should he be re-elected, the Board of Directors plans to appoint him as Chairman of the NCC. Mr. Huber has been a member of the Gurit Board of Directors since 1995. He was already the Chairman of the NCC from 2008 to 2016 and has been a member again since 2017. His stewardship will ensure continuity and development of Gurit’s nomination and compensation practices.

About Gurit
The subsidiaries of Gurit Holding AG, Wattwil/Switzerland, (SIX Swiss Exchange: GURN) are specialized in the development and manufacture of advanced composite materials, composite tooling equipment and core kitting services. The product range comprises structural core materials, structural profiles, prepregs, formulated products such as adhesives and resins as well as structural composite engineering. Gurit supplies global growth markets such as the wind turbine industry, marine, building and many more. Gurit operates production sites and offices in Australia, Canada, China, Denmark, Ecuador, India, Italy, Mexico, New Zealand, Poland, Spain, Switzerland, Turkey, United Kingdom and the United States.
www.gurit.com

Gurit Group Communications

Phone: +41 44 316 15 50, e-mail: investor (at) gurit.com

All trademarks used or mentioned in this release are protected by law.

Forward-looking statements:
To the extent that this announcement contains forward-looking statements, such statements are based on assumptions, planning and forecasts at the time of publication of this announcement. Forward-looking statements always involve uncertainties. Business and economic risks and developments, the conduct of competitors, political decisions and other factors may cause the actual results to be materially different from the assumptions, planning and forecasts at the time of publication of this announcement. Therefore, Gurit Holding AG does not assume any responsibility relating to forward-looking statements contained in this announcement.


End of Inside Information
Language: English
Company: Gurit Holding AG
Thurgauerstrasse 54
8050 Zurich
Switzerland
Internet: https://www.gurit.com/
ISIN: CH1173567111
Valor: 117356711
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 2051383

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2051383  16-Dec-2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2051383&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

