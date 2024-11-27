Changes in the Supervisory Board of subsidiary

Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’637 0.0%  SPI 15’506 0.1%  Dow 44’860 0.3%  DAX 19’270 -0.1%  Euro 0.9310 0.1%  EStoxx50 4’741 -0.4%  Gold 2’657 0.9%  Bitcoin 82’944 1.7%  Dollar 0.8820 -0.5%  Öl 73.2 0.4% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Nestlé3886335UBS24476758Pierer Mobility41860974Roche1203204Novartis1200526Partners Group2460882Swiss Re12688156
Top News
Für diese Schweizer Aktien zeigen sich Analysten optimistisch
UBS-Aktie dennoch schwächer: Bundesstrafgericht spricht UBS im Fall Bulgaria frei
PUMA-Aktie in Rot: PUMA und Portugals Fussballverband besiegeln langjährige Zusammenarbeit
Investment-Tipp Continental-Aktie: Bernstein Research bewertet Anteilsschein in neuer Analyse
Commerzbank-Aktie sinkt: RBC Capital Markets senkt Commerzbank-Kursziel
Suche...

Infortar AS Registered Shs Aktie [Valor: 131130300 / ISIN: EE3100149394]
Kaufen / Verkaufen

Top-Partner CFD-Broker

Plus500
  • Keine Kommissionen, enge Spreads
  • Hebel- und Long/Short-Trading, fortgeschrittene Analysetools, kostenlose Echtzeitkurse etc.
  • CFD-Trading auf Aktien, Indizes, Krypto, Rohstoffe und Devisen
Direkt zu Plus500 CFD service. Ihr Kapital unterliegt einem Risiko.

Premium-Partner

IG Bank
  • Ein weltweit führender CFD-Anbieter*, FINMA-reguliert
  • Über 17'000 Märkte: Indizes, Devisen, Rohstoffe, Aktien, Kryptowährungen, Optionen und mehr
  • Erweiterte Handelszeiten und Wochenendhandel
  • Schweizer Kundenserviceteam, mit Büros in Genf und Zürich
*Die IG Gruppe ist grösster Anbieter nach Umsatz (veröffentlichter Geschäftsbericht 2022)
Direkt zur IG Bank Verluste können Einlagen übersteigen.
Saxo Bank
  • Lizenzierte Schweizer Bank (FINMA)
  • Keine Depotgebühren bei aktivierter Wertpapierleihe
  • Aktien, ETFs, Optionen, FX, CFDs, Futures, Rohstoffe, Bonds, Mutual Funds - auf einer Plattform
  • Gratis Expertenanalysen und Trading-Signale
  • Saxo Deal: Rückerstattung der Courtagen bis CHF 200 während 90 Tagen
Direkt zur Saxo Bank
Werbung
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
27.11.2024 15:00:00

Changes in the Supervisory Board of subsidiary

Infortar AS Registered Shs
43.95 EUR -0.34%
Kaufen / Verkaufen

The membership of the Supervisory Board of Aktsiaselts Infortar subsidiary AS Eesti Gaas is changing. As of 27.11.2024, Jelena Fedosejeva was called back from Supervisory Board based on a resolution of the sole shareholder of AS Eesti Gaas. The Supervisory Board of AS Eesti Gaas will continue with four members.

Infortar operates in seven countries, the company's main fields of activity are maritime transport, energy and real estate. Infortar owns a 68.47% stake in Tallink Grupp, a 100% stake in Eesti Gaas and a versatile and modern real estate portfolio of approx. 116,000 m2. In addition to the three main areas of activity, Infortar also operates in construction and mineral resources, agriculture, printing, taxi business and other areas. A total of 105 companies belong to the Infortar group: 96 subsidiaries, 4 affiliated companies and 5 subsidiaries of affiliated companies. Excluding affiliates, Infortar employs 6,108 people.

Additional information:

Kadri Laanvee
Investor Relations Manager
Phone: +372 5156662
e-mail: kadri.laanvee@infortar.ee
www.infortar.ee/en/investor


Nachrichten zu Infortar AS Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten