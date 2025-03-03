Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Aktia Ban a Aktie [Valor: 21220015 / ISIN: FI4000058870]
03.03.2025 10:30:00

Changes in the number of own shares held by Aktia Bank Plc

Aktia Ban a
10.34 EUR 0.19%
Aktia Bank Plc
Stock Exchange Release
3 March 2025 at 11.30 a.m.

Changes in the number of own shares held by Aktia Bank Plc

Aktia Bank Plc has today, based on a decision made by the company's Board of Directors, divested a total of 178,126 own shares held by the company to approximately 500 persons. The shares have been divested in accordance with the terms of the share-based incentive scheme AktiaUna and as a part of the Company’s short-term and long-term renumeration programs to certain key persons.

The share-based incentive scheme AktiaUna is directed to all Aktia employees and the divestment pertains to the earning period 2023–2024.

The divestment of own shares is based on the authorisations by the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on 3 April 2024. After the above-mentioned divestment, a total of 56,708 shares remain in the company’s possession.

Aktia Bank Plc

Further information:
Oscar Taimitarha, Director, Investor Relations, tel. +358 40 562 2315, ir (at) aktia.fi

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Mass media
www.aktia.com

Aktia is a Finnish asset manager, bank and life insurer that has been creating wealth and wellbeing from one generation to the next for 200 years. We serve our customers in digital channels everywhere and face-to-face in our offices in the Helsinki, Turku, Tampere, Vaasa and Oulu regions. Our award-winning asset management business sells investment funds internationally. We employ approximately 850 people around Finland. Aktia's assets under management (AuM) on 31 December 2024 amounted to EUR 14.0 billion, and the balance sheet total was EUR 11.9 billion. Aktia's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd (AKTIA). aktia.com.


Nachrichten zu Aktia Bank plc (A)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Aktia Bank plc (A)

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
