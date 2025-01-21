|
21.01.2025 09:00:00
Changes in the number of own shares held by Aktia Bank Plc
Aktia Bank Plc
Stock Exchange Release
21 January 2025 at 10.00 a.m.
Changes in the number of own shares held by Aktia Bank Plc
Aktia Bank Plc has today, based on a decision made by the company's Board of Directors, divested a total of 15,856 own shares held by the company to 49 persons as a deferred payment based on the company’s remuneration programs.
The divestment of own shares is based on the authorisation by the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on 3 April 2024. After the above-mentioned divestments, a total of 54,834 shares remain in the company’s possession.
Aktia Bank Plc
Further information:
Oscar Taimitarha, Director, Investor Relations, tel. +358 40 562 2315, ir (at) aktia.fi
Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Mass media
www.aktia.com
Aktia is a Finnish asset manager, bank and life insurer that has been creating wealth and wellbeing from one generation to the next for 200 years. We serve our customers in digital channels everywhere and face-to-face in our offices in the Helsinki, Turku, Tampere, Vaasa and Oulu regions. Our award-winning asset management business sells investment funds internationally. We employ approximately 850 people around Finland. Aktia's assets under management (AuM) on 30 September 2024 amounted to EUR 14.3 billion, and the balance sheet total was EUR 12.0 billion. Aktia's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd (AKTIA). aktia.com.
