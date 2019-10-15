+++ US vs. China: Das könnten die Gewinner aus dem Handelskonflikt werden! Jetzt zum Webinar am 21.10. anmelden! +++ -w-
15.10.2019 12:50:00

Changes in the Nexstim Plc’s Board

Company announcement, Inside information, Helsinki 15 October 2019 at 1.50 PM (EEST)

Changes in the Nexstim Plc’s Board

Nexstim Plc (NXTMH:HEX, NXTMS:STO) ("Nexstim" or "Company") – the company developing and marketing a unique brain stimulation technology for personalized treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD),  announces changes in its Board composition.

Following the meeting of the Nomination Committee, Ken Charhut and Juliet Thompson, members of the Board of Directors since 2013 and 2015 respectively, have resigned their positions. The Company will later today release a new Company Announcement convening an Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders which will include the election of new members to the Board of Directors.

Martin Jamieson, Chairman and CEO of Nexstim, commented: "We thank Ken Charhut and Juliet Thompson for their long-standing work on the Nexstim Board and its committees. We wish them all the best in the future. The EGM announcement will provide further details of this planned restructure of the Nexstim Board”.

Further information is available on the website www.nexstim.com, or by contacting:

Martin Jamieson, Chairman and CEO
+44 771 516 3942
martin.jamieson@nexstim.com

Sisu Partners Oy (Certified Adviser)
Jussi Majamaa
+ 358 40 842 4479
jussi.majamaa@sisupartners.com

About Nexstim Plc

Nexstim is a Finnish, globally operating medical technology company. Our mission is to enable personalized and effective therapies and diagnostics for challenging brain diseases and disorders.

Nexstim has developed a world-leading non-invasive brain stimulation technology called SmartFocus®. It is a navigated transcranial magnetic stimulation (nTMS) technology with highly sophisticated 3D navigation providing accurate and personalized targeting of the TMS to the specific area of the brain.

SmartFocus® technology is used in Nexstim’s proprietary Navigated Brain Therapy (NBT®) system, which is FDA cleared for marketing and commercial distribution for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) in the United States. In Europe, the NBT® system is CE marked for the treatment of major depression and chronic neuropathic pain.

In addition, Nexstim is commercializing its SmartFocus® based Navigated Brain Stimulation (NBS) system for diagnostic applications. The NBS system is the only FDA cleared and CE marked navigated TMS system for pre-surgical mapping of the speech and motor cortices of the brain. Nexstim shares are listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland and Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden.

For more information please visit www.nexstim.com

Attachment

