Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’761 -0.1%  SPI 15’716 0.0%  Dow 39’478 0.1%  DAX 18’716 -0.1%  Euro 0.9799 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’077 0.0%  Gold 2’352 0.7%  Bitcoin 55’922 -2.1%  Dollar 0.9059 -0.2%  Öl 82.9 -0.6% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Holcim1221405Novartis1200526GameStop2274310Nestlé3886335Swiss Re12688156Sandoz124359842Meyer Burger10850379Alcon43249246Lonza1384101Swiss Life1485278ABB1222171Zurich Insurance1107539Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061
Top News
Delivery Hero-Aktie +21 Prozent: Delivery Hero trennt sich von Foodpanda-Geschäft in Taiwan - Verkauf an Uber
Brenntag-Aktie bricht ein: Brenntag leidet unter Preisdruck
Rheinmetall-Aktie sackt dennoch ab: Rheinmetall vermeldet Plus bei Umsatz und Gewinn
Bayer-Aktie dreht ins Plus: Bayer im ersten Quartal besser als erwartet
Home Depot-Aktie im Minus: Home Depot vermeldet zum Jahresstart schwächeres Geschäft
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus
Tallinna Sadam AS Registered Shs Aktie [Valor: 41986944 / ISIN: EE3100021635]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
14.05.2024 15:50:00

Changes in the debt obligations of AS Tallinna Sadam

finanzen.net zero Tallinna Sadam AS Registered Shs-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

Tallinna Sadam AS Registered Shs
1.13 EUR 0.18%
Kaufen Verkaufen

AS Tallinna Sadam signed an unsecured loan agreement with AS Swedbank in the amount of EUR 20 million and a maturity of 3 years. The interest rate of the loan is 6-month Euribor plus interest margin. The loan was drawn in full on 14.05.2024 and the final maturity date is 14.05.2027. The funding will be used to finance the company's general business needs, including as bridge financing for investments.

Tallinna Sadam is one of the largest cargo- and passenger port complexes in the Baltic Sea region. In addition to passenger and freight services, Tallinna Sadam group also operates in shipping business via its subsidiaries – OÜ TS Laevad provides ferry services between the Estonian mainland and the largest islands, and OÜ TS Shipping charters its multifunctional vessel Botnica for icebreaking and offshore services in Estonia and projects abroad. Tallinna Sadam group is also a shareholder of an associate AS Green Marine, which provides waste management services.

Additional information:

Andrus Ait
Chief Financial Officer
Tel. +372 526 0735
a.ait@ts.ee