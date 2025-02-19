Presse release



February 19, 2025

Changes in the composition of the Board of Directors

Boulogne-Billancourt, on February 19, 2025 – Renault Group continues the renewal of its Board of Directors with the arrival of new directors, thereby expanding its expertise and increasing its gender diversity.

The Board of Directors of Renault, during its meeting held today, decided, upon recommendation of the Governance and Compensation Committee, to propose to the Shareholders’ General Meeting scheduled on April 30, 2025, the appointment of Anne-Laure de Chammard and Armelle de Madre as independent directors for a period of four years

They will succeed Marie-Annick Darmaillac, whose term expires at the end of the General Meeting, and Catherine Barba, who has decided to end her term early at the end of the General Meeting, given the evolution of her various professional commitments, including the recent launch of her new entrepreneurial venture, Envi.

The Board of Directors also decided, upon recommendation of the Governance and Compensation Committee, to propose to the Shareholders’ General Meeting the renewal for four years of the terms of Miriem Bensalah Chaqroun and Bernard Delpit, as independent directors, and Noël Desgrippes as director representing employee shareholders.

Furthermore, the Board of Directors will submit to the vote of the General Meeting, on the proposal of the French State, the appointment of Constance Maréchal-Dereu as director for a period of four years, replacing Thomas Courbe whose term expires.

Finally, the Board of Directors will submit to the vote of the General Meeting, on the proposal of Nissan, the appointment of Michelle Baron and Manabu Sakane as directors for a period of four years, replacing Yu Serizawa, whose term expires, and Joji Tagawa, who has decided to end his term early.

The members of the Board of Directors and its Chairman warmly thank Marie-Annick Darmaillac, Catherine Barba, Yu Serizawa, Thomas Courbe and Joji Tagawa for their contributions to the life of the Board of Directors and its Committees over the past year.

Biographies:

Anne-Laure de Chammard is a member of the Management Board of Siemens Energy. Based in Berlin, Germany, she is Executive Vice President in charge of the Europe and Asia-Pacific regions of the group, and the global "Transformation of Industries" division, which develops energy technologies to support industrial companies in their decarbonization (electrification, digitalization, green hydrogen). She began her career in the United States as a strategy consultant at the Boston Consulting Group, then in France, in charge of public-private transport infrastructure partnerships at the Ministry of Energy and the Environment. In 2014, she joined the Bureau Veritas group and became CEO of Bureau Veritas Construction in 2016. She joined ENGIE in 2019 as Director of Strategy, Innovation, Research and Technology of the Group, then was appointed CEO of ENGIE Energy Solutions International in 2021, in charge of energy efficiency and decentralized low-carbon energy production activities. A French national, Anne-Laure de Chammard graduated from the Ecole Polytechnique, the Ecole Nationale des Ponts et Chaussées, and holds a Master of Public Affairs from Harvard University.

Armelle de Madre is Operational Partner at Eurazeo, the French investment company. She began her career in 1993 at Renault as a marketing analyst. After various positions in Commerce, Headquarters and Logistics, she became HR Director of the Flins plant in 2006, then of Renault's vehicle and mechanical engineering, including the Technocentre. She joined Schneider Electric in 2010 as Director of Strategy and Social Innovation, then in 2011, the Arkadin group, a provider of Unified Communications solutions, as Vice President of HR EMEA, then HR Director. From 2019 to 2024, Armelle de Madre was HR Director of Datadog, the monitoring and data analysis platform for infrastructures, networks, and applications. Founded in 2011, listed on Nasdaq at the end of 2019, and with a market capitalization of over $40 billion, Datadog is experiencing strong growth and has more than 6,000 employees in 30 countries. Armelle was a member of the board of directors of Thales from April 2017 to May 2023. Of French and Dutch nationalities, Armelle de Madre graduated from Columbia University, New York, and HEC, Paris.

Constance Maréchal-Dereu is Head of the Industry Department at the Direction générale des Enterprises since October 2023. She previously held the position of Chief executive officer of France Logistique since June 2020. She has also worked in several central administrations: in 2009, she joined the DGCCRF as Deputy Head of the Office of markets for products of plant origin. In 2012, she became Head of the product regulation office at the Direction générale des Enterprises. She was then Deputy Director of Aquaculture and Fisheries Economics at the Ministry of Agriculture in 2016. Finally, she served as Inspector of Finances from 2018 to 2020. A French national, Constance Maréchal-Dereu graduated from the Ecole Polytechnique and is chief engineer of pridges, waters, and forests.

Michelle Baron is Corporate Vice President of Global HR Management and Diversity, Equity & Inclusion at Nissan since April 2023. She began her career in 1988 at Circuit City and worked at Capgemini and Ford. She then held several positions at Visteon, from 2000 to 2008, as a multimedia controller, supplier bankruptcy manager, senior manager of manufacturing control and then controller for the interiors division at Visteon Americas and UK. In 2008, she joined Nissan as Director of Audit & Compliance for North & South America. She became Director of Product Economic Control for North & South America in 2011, Director of Monozukuri Control in 2013, Senior Director of Monozukuri Finance for North America in 2014 and Vice President of Human Resources North America in 2017. In November 2019, she became Vice President of Global Internal Audit at Nissan, and in November 2022, she was promoted to Corporate Vice President of Global HR Management. An American national, Michelle Baron holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from the University of North Carolina and a Master of Business Administration from Carnegie Mellon University.

Manabu Sakane is Corporate Vice President of Purchasing at Nissan since November 2023. He began his career at Nippon Oil Corporation in April 1994 before joining Nissan in August 2002. He held various positions within Nissan, including Manager of Product Profit and Cost Management Department, Manager of the LCV Division at Renault, Manager of Corporate Planning, and then became Deputy General Manager in the Office of the CEO in April 2009. In April 2013, he was appointed Vice President of Corporate Planning at the Program Management Office for Vehicle Connected Services and OEM business at Nissan North America. He then took on the role of Program Director for the D-Segment. In January 2019, he became Vice President of Corporate Governance in the Corporate Management Office and Board of Directors Office and, in April 2021, Corporate Vice President of Nissan Purchasing and Alliance Global VP of Alliance Purchasing. A Japanese national, Manabu Sakane holds a Master of International Relations from the University of California at San Diego and a Master of Science in Mechanical Engineering from Osaka University.

