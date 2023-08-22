Changes in Telenor Group's Leadership Team

(Fornebu, 22 August 2023) Telenor is implementing changes to the Group Leadership Team, as the company continues to execute on the strategic ambitions towards 2025. Jørgen C. Arentz Rostrup is appointed EVP and Head of Telenor Nordics and Petter-Børre Furberg is appointed EVP and Head of Telenor Asia. In addition, Amol Phadke has been appointed EVP and Group Chief Technology Officer.



At the Capital Markets Day in 2022, Telenor presented its 2025 ambitions and strategy for the Nordics and Asia. The President & CEO of Telenor Group, Sigve Brekke, says the changes announced today will continue the implementation of the strategy, including structural partnerships and initiatives in Asia.



"Jørgen was sent to Asia three years ago with a mandate to deliver growth and modernisation and capturing opportunities in the region. After completing the two biggest telco mergers in Southeast Asia and setting up and implementing a strong and future-proof organisation in the region, he will now return to the Nordics,” Brekke says.

As the CFO in Telenor from 2016-2020, Rostrup was vital in simplifying the company’s portfolio and ensuring modernisation across the organisation.

"I am looking forward to Jørgen, together with the team and local companies in the Nordics, driving the transformation needed to reach the targets on profitable growth and pan-Nordic synergies presented at last year’s capital markets day, building on the platform and the strategy Petter-Børre and his team have put in place,” he says.

"When Petter-Børre is returning to Asia, we can utilise the competence of one of our most experienced leaders with 15 years in previous and different roles in the region. He will play an instrumental role in ensuring the implementation and success of the two mergers as well as continue to develop Telenor’s business in the region, Brekke says.

Having been the CEO of Telenor Norway and heading Telenor Nordics, Furberg also brings valuable experience from one of the world's most digitally advanced regions and with operations offering a broad set of services, which will be key for success in Asia's rapidly accelerating digital markets.

Telenor Group is also announcing that Amol Phadke has been appointed EVP and Group Chief Technology Officer and will become a member of Telenor’s Group Leadership Team. He will lead the Group Technology organisation at the headquarter in Norway and be responsible for setting Telenor’s overall technology strategy and Research & Innovation ambitions. Phadke will also be responsible for the Group Security strategy and will be the Chair of Telenor Procurement Company.

Phadke joins Telenor from Google Cloud, where he was the Global General Manager for the Telecom Industry Vertical. In addition, Phadke brings with him over two decades of global telecom industry experience.

"I am thrilled that Amol has agreed to lead the next wave of our technology transformation and to help us drive the use of technology as an enabler for profitable growth. His extensive leadership experience from global technology companies and unique telecom credentials will enable us to navigate the tremendous technology shift in our industry and unlock the resulting value for Telenor, our customers, and partners,” says Brekke.

The current CTO, Ruza Sabanovic, will be the subject of another announcement in due course.

"I have worked closely with Ruza throughout my career, from her time at Uninor in India to her valuable contributions in the Group Executive Management since 2015. She has done a tremendous job for the company,” Brekke says.

Phadke will start September 1, Rostrup and Furberg will assume their positions on October 1.

"I am confident we have a strong and competent Group Leadership Team that can continue to develop secure and reliable services for our customers and deliver on our strategy for long-term profitable growth,” Brekke ends.

Media contact:

David Fidjeland, Director Media Relations, Telenor Group

+47 93 46 72 24 | david.fidjeland@telenor.com



