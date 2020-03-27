27.03.2020 00:57:00

Changes in SciBase's Financial Calendar for 2020

SciBase Holding AB ("SciBase" or the "Company") has updated the Company's financial calendar for 2020.  

STOCKHOLM, March 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Due to the preparation of the rights issue announced earlier today, the Company has resolved on changes in the Company's financial calendar. The Company's annual report in respect of the financial year 2019 will be made public on April 3, 2020, the interim report in respect of the first quarter of 2020 will be made public on May 5, 2020 and the annual general meeting will be held on June 17, 2020.

The updated financial calendar is set out as follows: 

April 3  Annual report 2019

May 5  Interim report Q1 2020

June 17  Annual general meeting 2020

August 20  Interim report Q2 2020

November 12  Interim report Q3 2020

For more information, please contact:
Simon Grant, CEO SciBase
Tel: +46 72 887 43 99
Email: simon.grant@scibase.com

Certified Advisor (CA):

Avanza

Tel: +46 8 409 421 20

Email: corp@avanza.se

About SciBase and Nevisense
SciBase AB is a Swedish medical technology company, headquartered in Stockholm that has developed and sells a unique point-of-care device for evaluation of skin disorders such as skin cancer and atopic dermatitis. Its first product, Nevisense, helps doctors to detect malignant melanoma, the most dangerous type of skin cancer. Further development has led to Nevisense also being used as a tool to assess the skin barrier and inflammation. SciBase was founded by Stig Ollmar, Associate Professor at The Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden. Nevisense is based on substantial research and has achieved excellent results in the largest clinical study ever conducted on the detection of malignant melanoma. Nevisense is CE marked in Europe, has TGA approval in Australia and an FDA approval (PMA) in the United States. Nevisense is based on a method called Electrical Impedance Spectroscopy (EIS), which uses the varying electrical properties of human tissue to categorize cellular structures and thereby detect malignancies and abnormalities. SciBase is listed on First North Growth Market ("SCIB"). Further information is available at www.scibase.com.

 

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/scibase/r/changes-in-scibase-s-financial-calendar-for-2020,c3072608

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/12371/3072608/1219013.pdf

Release

SOURCE SciBase

 

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

26.03.20
Nachfrageprognosen für Öl im freien Fall
26.03.20
Noch keine Entwarnung nach starken Gewinnen | BX Swiss TV
26.03.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
26.03.20
SMI bleibt im Erholungsmodus
26.03.20
Weekly Hits: Health Care – Gesundheit hat oberste Priorität / E-Commerce – Zwei Stay at home-Profiteure
25.03.20
Vontobel: Wer dem Virus trotzen könnte?
18.03.20
How Oil Prices Impact Agriculture
03.03.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.55% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf NVIDIA Corp
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

20.03.20
Schroders: Real Estate Flashnote
18.03.20
Schroders: Mögliche Auswirkungen des Klimawandels auf die Finanzmärkte
11.03.20
Schroders: Wie Mikrofinanzanlagen Unternehmerinnen wirkungsvoll unterstützen und einen Beitrag zur Schliessung der Kreditlücke leisten können
mehr
Noch keine Entwarnung nach starken Gewinnen | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Zur Rose-Aktie bricht ein: Zur Rose lanciert Wandelanleihe über 175 Millionen Franken
Experte: Bitcoin wird die 20'000 US-Dollar-Marke bald wieder übersteigen
Schwankungen bleiben: SMI und DAX schliessen mit Aufschlägen -- US-Börsen klettern bis Handelsschluss deutlich -- Asiens Indizes beenden Handel tiefer
US-Handel endet nach starker Volatilität uneinheitlich -- Schwankungsreicher Handel: SMI und DAX schliessen mit Gewinnen -- Börsen in Fernost beenden Tag mit Zuwächsen
Novartis tritt Corona-Konsortium bei - Aktie fester
Valora führt Kurzarbeit ein und streicht Dividende - Aktie verliert deutlich
Corona stellt Krisenfestigkeit des Bankensektors auf die Probe - Neue Finanzkrise im Anrollen?
Kampf gegen Corona: Roche startet Studie für Actemra bei Coronavirus-Lungenentzündungen - Aktie springt an
Sonova-Aktie legt kräftig zu: Sonova senkt wegen Coronavirus seine Prognose
Weshalb der Euro zum Dollar zulegt - zum Franken über 1,06

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Schwankungen bleiben: SMI und DAX schliessen mit Aufschlägen -- US-Börsen klettern bis Handelsschluss deutlich -- Asiens Indizes beenden Handel tiefer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt konnte am Donnerstagnachmittag ebenso wie der deutsche Leitindex ins Plus drehen. An der Wall Street geht es nach oben. Die Börsen in Fernost präsentierten sich schwach.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB