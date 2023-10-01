|
01.10.2023 11:05:00
Changes in Sampo Group Executive Committee and Board of Directors
SAMPO PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 1 October 2023 at 12:05 pm
Changes in Sampo Group Executive Committee and Board of Directors
Following the completion of the partial demerger of Sampo plc, the Sampo Group Executive Committee (GEC) terms of Patrick Lapveteläinen, former Sampo Group CIO, and Petri Niemisvirta, CEO of Mandatum, have ended. Meanwhile, the new Sampo Group CIO Ville Talasmäki has joined the GEC today. Lapveteläinen and Niemisvirta have moved to Mandatum plc, a new company established in connection with the demerger to take up roles as Full-time Chair of the Board and CEO, respectively. Both Patrick Lapveteläinen and Petri Niemisvirta were members of Sampo GEC since 2001. Following the changes, the strength of the GEC has decreased from seven to six members.
Passende emittierte Barrier Reverse Convertibles
|Basiswert
|Valor
|Barriere in %
|Coupon in %
|Siemens Energy AG. / Solaredge Technologies Inc / Vestas Wind Systems A/S
|128206844
|50.00 %
|19.00 %
|ON Holding AG. / Zalando SE
|128206845
|55.00 %
|16.50 %
|Tesla Inc.
|128211040
|59.00 %
|14.00 %
As previously communicated, the number of the members of the Board of Directors of Sampo has declined from ten to nine as Johanna Lamminen has left the Board as of today. Lamminen, who has been a member of the Sampo Board since 2019, has become a member of the Board of Mandatum plc.
SAMPO PLC
Investor Relations and Group Communications
For further information, please contact:
Sami Taipalus
Head of Investor Relations
tel. +358 10 516 0030
Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Nasdaq Stockholm
London Stock Exchange
FIN-FSA
The principal media
www.sampo.com
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Nachrichten zu Sampo Plc (A)
Analysen zu Sampo Plc (A)
Profitieren vom Zinsanstieg | BX Swiss TV
In den letzten Monaten ist die Zinsentwicklung stark angestiegen, was sowohl Auswirkungen auf Banken als auch deren Kunden hat. Trotz dieser Zunahme geben viele Banken die gestiegenen Zinsen nur verzögert und oft nur teilweise oder gar nicht an ihre Kunden weiter. Im Rahmen eines Experteninterviews mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss, gibt Manuel Dürr, Head of Public Solutions, Leonteq AG einen Einblick in die aktuelle Zinslage und welche Lösung, Leonteq für AnlegerInnen parat hält um über einen Zins Index auf CHF, EUR und USD in dem (täglich) Overnight Zins angesammelt werden doch von der Zinsentwicklung partizipieren zu können.
👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerErholung zum Quartalsende: SMI und DAX legen letztlich zu -- US-Börsen schlussendlich uneins -- Märkte in Asien schliessen vor dem Wochenende uneinheitlich
Sowohl der heimische als auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt zogen zum Quartalsende an. Die US-Börsen notierten mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes tendierten in verschiedene Richtungen.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}