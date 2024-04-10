Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’414 -0.8%  SPI 15’049 -0.8%  Dow 38’426 -1.2%  DAX 17’994 -0.5%  Euro 0.9803 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4’958 -0.7%  Gold 2’327 -1.1%  Bitcoin 61’564 -1.4%  Dollar 0.9107 0.8%  Öl 90.0 0.4% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Novartis1200526Meyer Burger10850379Nestlé3886335Sandoz124359842Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Lonza1384101NVIDIA994529DocMorris4261528Holcim1221405Idorsia36346343ABB1222171Rheinmetall345850
Top News
Lucid-Aktie reagiert negativ: Tesla-Konkurrent Lucid liefert deutlich mehr E-Autos aus
Boeing-Aktie gibt nach: Boeing liefert deutlich weniger aus als Airbus - 787-Vorwürfe zurückgewiesen
AMD-Aktie dennoch schwächer: AMD und BlackBerry arbeiten bei Robotersystemen zusammen
Intel-Aktie dennoch leichter: Intel will NVIDIA mit neuem KI-Chip angreifen
Lob von Jack Ma für die Chefetage sorgt für Aufschwung: Alibaba-Aktie zieht kräftig an
Suche...
Krypto kaufen

Nokia Aktie [Valor: 472672 / ISIN: FI0009000681]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
10.04.2024 15:30:00

Changes in Nokia Corporation's own shares

finanzen.net zero Nokia-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

Nokia
3.20 CHF 0.41%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Nokia Corporation
Stock Exchange Release
10 April 2024 at 16:30 EEST

Changes in Nokia Corporation's own shares

Espoo, Finland – A total of 3 000 Nokia shares (NOKIA) held by the company were transferred today without consideration to participants of Nokia's equity-based incentive plans in accordance with the rules of the plans. The transfer is based on the resolution of the Board of Directors to issue shares held by the company to settle its commitments to participants of the plans as announced on 4 October 2023.

The number of own shares held by Nokia Corporation following the transfer is 82 234 958.

About Nokia
At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together.

As a B2B technology innovation leader, we are pioneering networks that sense, think and act by leveraging our work across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. In addition, we create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs.

Service providers, enterprises and partners worldwide trust Nokia to deliver secure, reliable and sustainable networks today – and work with us to create the digital services and applications of the future.

Inquiries:

Nokia Communications
Phone: +358 10 448 4900
Email: press.services@nokia.com
Kaisa Antikainen, Communications Manager

Nokia
Investor Relations
Phone: +358 40 803 4080
Email: investor.relations@nokia.com


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Nokia Oyj (Nokia Corp.)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Nokia Oyj (Nokia Corp.)

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
04.04.24 Nokia Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
31.01.24 Nokia Buy Deutsche Bank AG
29.01.24 Nokia Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
29.01.24 Nokia Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
25.01.24 Nokia Underweight Barclays Capital
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen