|
10.04.2024 15:30:00
Changes in Nokia Corporation's own shares
Nokia Corporation
Stock Exchange Release
10 April 2024 at 16:30 EEST
Changes in Nokia Corporation's own shares
Espoo, Finland – A total of 3 000 Nokia shares (NOKIA) held by the company were transferred today without consideration to participants of Nokia's equity-based incentive plans in accordance with the rules of the plans. The transfer is based on the resolution of the Board of Directors to issue shares held by the company to settle its commitments to participants of the plans as announced on 4 October 2023.
The number of own shares held by Nokia Corporation following the transfer is 82 234 958.
About Nokia
At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together.
As a B2B technology innovation leader, we are pioneering networks that sense, think and act by leveraging our work across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. In addition, we create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs.
Service providers, enterprises and partners worldwide trust Nokia to deliver secure, reliable and sustainable networks today – and work with us to create the digital services and applications of the future.
Inquiries:
Nokia Communications
Phone: +358 10 448 4900
Email: press.services@nokia.com
Kaisa Antikainen, Communications Manager
Nokia
Investor Relations
Phone: +358 40 803 4080
Email: investor.relations@nokia.com
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Nachrichten zu Nokia Oyj (Nokia Corp.)
|
03.04.24
|Optimismus in Europa: Euro STOXX 50 zum Start mit Kursplus (finanzen.ch)
|
03.04.24
|Erste Schätzungen: Nokia gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
|
02.04.24
|Anleger in Europa halten sich zurück: Euro STOXX 50 beendet den Handel mit Verlusten (finanzen.ch)
|
02.04.24
|Zurückhaltung in Europa: Euro STOXX 50 verliert nachmittags (finanzen.ch)
|
02.04.24
|Handel in Europa: Börsianer lassen Euro STOXX 50 mittags steigen (finanzen.ch)
|
02.04.24
|Optimismus in Europa: Euro STOXX 50 zum Start des Dienstagshandels mit Gewinnen (finanzen.ch)
|
01.04.24
|EURO STOXX 50-Papier Nokia-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte eine Nokia-Investition von vor 3 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.ch)
|
28.03.24
|Donnerstagshandel in Europa: Euro STOXX 50 verbucht letztendlich Gewinne (finanzen.ch)
Analysen zu Nokia Oyj (Nokia Corp.)
|04.04.24
|Nokia Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|31.01.24
|Nokia Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|29.01.24
|Nokia Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|29.01.24
|Nokia Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|25.01.24
|Nokia Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|04.04.24
|Nokia Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|31.01.24
|Nokia Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|29.01.24
|Nokia Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|29.01.24
|Nokia Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|25.01.24
|Nokia Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|25.01.24
|Nokia Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|19.01.24
|Nokia Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|14.07.23
|Nokia Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|04.04.24
|Nokia Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|29.01.24
|Nokia Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|29.01.24
|Nokia Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|25.01.24
|Nokia Neutral
|UBS AG
|25.01.24
|Nokia Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.