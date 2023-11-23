Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 10'821 -0.1%  SPI 14'194 -0.1%  Dow 35'273 0.5%  DAX 15'968 0.1%  Euro 0.9637 0.1%  EStoxx50 4'352 0.0%  Gold 1'996 0.3%  Bitcoin 33'067 -0.1%  Dollar 0.8820 -0.3%  Öl 81.3 -0.4% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Novartis1200526Bayer10367293Sandoz124359842Meyer Burger10850379Swiss Re12688156ams24924656NVIDIA994529Zurich Insurance1107539Holcim1221405Tesla11448018Idorsia36346343ABB1222171
Top News
EssilorLuxottica geht Exklusivvereinbarung mit Moncler ein - Aktien reagieren mit Gewinnen
XETRA-Handel: LUS-DAX zum Start des Donnerstagshandels im Plus
Börse Zürich: SLI präsentiert sich zum Start des Donnerstagshandels leichter
ATX Prime-Handel aktuell: ATX Prime zeigt sich zum Handelsstart schwächer
Anleger in Wien halten sich zurück: ATX gibt zum Handelsstart nach
Suche...
Jetzt traden!
Nokia Aktie [Valor: 472672 / ISIN: FI0009000681]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
23.11.2023 09:30:00

Changes in Nokia Corporation's own shares

finanzen.net zero Nokia-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

Nokia
3.11 CHF -0.86%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Nokia Corporation
Stock Exchange Release
23 November 2023 at 10:30 EET

Changes in Nokia Corporation's own shares

Espoo, Finland – A total of 2 186 Nokia shares (NOKIA) held by the company were transferred today without consideration to participants of Nokia's equity-based incentive plans in accordance with the rules of the plans. The transfer is based on the resolution of the Board of Directors to issue shares held by the company to settle its commitments to participants of the plans as announced on 4 October 2023.

The number of own shares held by Nokia Corporation following the transfer is 154 738 062.

About Nokia
At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together.

As a B2B technology innovation leader, we are pioneering networks that sense, think and act by leveraging our work across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. In addition, we create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs.

Service providers, enterprises and partners worldwide trust Nokia to deliver secure, reliable and sustainable networks today – and work with us to create the digital services and applications of the future.

Inquiries:

Nokia Communications
Phone: +358 10 448 4900
Email: press.services@nokia.com
Kaisa Antikainen, Communications Manager

Nokia
Investor Relations
Phone: +358 40 803 4080
Email: investor.relations@nokia.com


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Nokia Oyj (Nokia Corp.)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Nokia Oyj (Nokia Corp.)

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
24.10.23 Nokia Buy Deutsche Bank AG
23.10.23 Nokia Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
20.10.23 Nokia Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
19.10.23 Nokia Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
19.10.23 Nokia Neutral UBS AG
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

KI im Gesundheitswesen heute mit Gast: Dominique Jäggi & François Bloch

Welche Auswirkungen wird künstliche Intelligenz auf die Gesundheitsbranche haben. Diese Frage beantwortet Dominique Jäggi, Direktorin Hirslanden, Klinik im Park unter anderem im heutigen BX Morning Call mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG.

Zudem erfahren Sie, wie sich der Fachkräftemangel auf verschiedene Branchen auswirkt und welche spannenden Aktien es aus dem BX Musterportfolio im Bereich des Gesundheitswesens gibt. Diese Titel werden von Investment Stratege François Bloch präsentiert.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

KI im Gesundheitswesen heute mit Gast: Dominique Jäggi & François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

08:55 Stimmung bleibt freundlich
07:19 UBS KeyInvest: S&P 500 – Aufwärts vor dem Feiertag
22.11.23 Börse Aktuell – Eine wohlverdiente Pause
22.11.23 Julius Bär: 10.15% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Deutsche Bank AG
22.11.23 SG-Marktüberblick: 22.11.2023
22.11.23 27. November 2023 bei Splint Invest: Andy Warhol, Dollar Sign (1982) - 152% Wertsteigerung in den letzten 5 Jahren.
21.11.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible Nestlé, Novartis, Roche
21.11.23 KI im Gesundheitswesen heute mit Gast: Dominique Jäggi & François Bloch
06.11.23 Visa – bis die Karte glüht
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'316.98 18.07 9XSSMU
Short 11'495.13 13.99 RSSM1U
Short 11'934.21 8.89 CRSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 10'820.56 23.11.2023 09:29:33
Long 10'400.00 19.89
Long 10'161.88 13.90 T9SSMU
Long 9'695.18 8.71 SMIFBU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

ams OSRAM-Aktien geben weiter nach: Bezugsrechtehandel bei ams OSRAM
NVIDIA-Aktie in Rot: NVIDIA mit mehr Umsatz und Gewinn
Julius Bär-Aktie schwächer: Finma überwacht offenbar Julius-Bär-Millionenkredit an SIGNA
Blick ins Berkshire Hathaway-Depot im dritten Quartal: Warren Buffett trennt sich von zwei Top 10-Titeln
DocMorris-Aktie erholt sich: DocMorris verschlankt Konzernleitung
Depot-Überblick: Diese Aktien hält Carl Icahn im dritten Quartal 2023 in seinem Depot
Deshalb klettert der Euro zum Dollar auf 3-Monats-Hoch - auch zum Franken stärker
Helvetia-Aktie verliert: Helvetia im dritten Quartal von hohen Unwetterschäden betroffen
ams Aktie News: ams am Vormittag mit Verlusten
SMI zieht zum Handelsende an -- US-Börsen gehen fester aus dem Handel -- DAX schliesst im Plus -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich uneins

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit