|
23.11.2023 09:30:00
Changes in Nokia Corporation's own shares
Nokia Corporation
Stock Exchange Release
23 November 2023 at 10:30 EET
Changes in Nokia Corporation's own shares
Espoo, Finland – A total of 2 186 Nokia shares (NOKIA) held by the company were transferred today without consideration to participants of Nokia's equity-based incentive plans in accordance with the rules of the plans. The transfer is based on the resolution of the Board of Directors to issue shares held by the company to settle its commitments to participants of the plans as announced on 4 October 2023.
The number of own shares held by Nokia Corporation following the transfer is 154 738 062.
About Nokia
At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together.
As a B2B technology innovation leader, we are pioneering networks that sense, think and act by leveraging our work across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. In addition, we create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs.
Service providers, enterprises and partners worldwide trust Nokia to deliver secure, reliable and sustainable networks today – and work with us to create the digital services and applications of the future.
Inquiries:
Nokia Communications
Phone: +358 10 448 4900
Email: press.services@nokia.com
Kaisa Antikainen, Communications Manager
Nokia
Investor Relations
Phone: +358 40 803 4080
Email: investor.relations@nokia.com
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Nachrichten zu Nokia Oyj (Nokia Corp.)
|
20.11.23
|EURO STOXX 50-Titel Nokia-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Investment in Nokia von vor 5 Jahren bedeutet (finanzen.ch)
|
13.11.23
|EURO STOXX 50-Titel Nokia-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Nokia-Investment von vor 3 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.ch)
|
06.11.23
|EURO STOXX 50-Titel Nokia-Aktie: So viel Verlust wäre bei einem n Investment in Nokia von vor einem Jahr angefallen (finanzen.ch)
|
31.10.23
|So stuften die Analysten die Nokia-Aktie im vergangenen Monat ein (finanzen.net)
|
30.10.23
|EURO STOXX 50-Papier Nokia-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Nokia-Investment von vor 10 Jahren eingefahren (finanzen.ch)
|
23.10.23
|EURO STOXX 50-Papier Nokia-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Investment in Nokia von vor 5 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.ch)
|
19.10.23
|Nokia-Aktie verliert: Nokia baut Stellen ab (Dow Jones)
|
19.10.23
|Nokia will bis zu 14 000 Jobs streichen - Umsatz am unteren Ende des Ziels (AWP)
Analysen zu Nokia Oyj (Nokia Corp.)
|24.10.23
|Nokia Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|23.10.23
|Nokia Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|20.10.23
|Nokia Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.10.23
|Nokia Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|19.10.23
|Nokia Neutral
|UBS AG
|24.10.23
|Nokia Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|23.10.23
|Nokia Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|20.10.23
|Nokia Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.10.23
|Nokia Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|19.10.23
|Nokia Neutral
|UBS AG
|24.10.23
|Nokia Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|23.10.23
|Nokia Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|20.10.23
|Nokia Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.10.23
|Nokia Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|17.10.23
|Nokia Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|14.07.23
|Nokia Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|19.10.23
|Nokia Neutral
|UBS AG
|06.10.23
|Nokia Neutral
|UBS AG
|29.09.23
|Nokia Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|21.07.23
|Nokia Equal-weight
|Morgan Stanley
|21.07.23
|Nokia Neutral
|UBS AG
KI im Gesundheitswesen heute mit Gast: Dominique Jäggi & François Bloch
Welche Auswirkungen wird künstliche Intelligenz auf die Gesundheitsbranche haben. Diese Frage beantwortet Dominique Jäggi, Direktorin Hirslanden, Klinik im Park unter anderem im heutigen BX Morning Call mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG.
Zudem erfahren Sie, wie sich der Fachkräftemangel auf verschiedene Branchen auswirkt und welche spannenden Aktien es aus dem BX Musterportfolio im Bereich des Gesundheitswesens gibt. Diese Titel werden von Investment Stratege François Bloch präsentiert.
👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSMI schwächelt -- DAX stabil -- Asiatische Indizes etwas höher
Sowohl am heimischen als auch am deutschen Aktienmarkt geht es zunächst ruhig zu. Am Donnerstag tendieren die Börsen in Fernost derweil im Verlauf fester.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}