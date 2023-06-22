Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'145 -0.3%  SPI 14'670 -0.2%  Dow 33'882 -0.2%  DAX 15'934 -0.6%  Euro 0.9825 0.1%  EStoxx50 4'288 -0.8%  Gold 1'924 -0.5%  Bitcoin 27'152 1.2%  Dollar 0.8949 0.2%  Öl 74.9 -2.7% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Bayer-Aktie tiefer: Untersuchung des Nierenmedikaments Finerenon bei Typ-1-Diabetes
Georg Fischer und Uponor-Aktie im Plus: Georg Fischer gibt Kaufangebot für finnische Uponor ab
Strategin Seema Shah: Deshalb dürften die USA in eine Rezession abgleiten
Rheinmetall-Aktie verliert trotzdem: Zwei Aufträge für Kathoden- und Absperrventile bei Brennstoffzellen
Tesla Files legen grundlegende Designfehler des Cybertrucks offen
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Meyer Burger10850379Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Tesla11448018Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Logitech2575132Idorsia36346343Holcim1221405Lonza1384101NVIDIA994529Santhera Pharmaceuticals2714864ABB1222171
Suche...
Krypto kaufen

Nokia Aktie [Valor: 472672 / ISIN: FI0009000681]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
22.06.2023 15:30:00

Changes in Nokia Corporation's own shares

Nokia
3.78 CHF -1.23%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Nokia Corporation
Stock Exchange Release
22 June 2023 at 16:30 EEST

Changes in Nokia Corporation's own shares

Espoo, Finland – A total of 236 949 Nokia shares (NOKIA) held by the company were today transferred without consideration to participants of Nokia's equity-based incentive plans in accordance with the rules of the plans. The transfer is based on the resolution of the Board of Directors to issue shares held by the company to settle its commitments to participants of the plans as announced on 3 February 2022.

The number of own shares held by Nokia Corporation following the transfer is 70 834 455.

About Nokia
At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together.

As a B2B technology innovation leader, we are pioneering networks that sense, think and act by leveraging our work across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. In addition, we create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs.

Service providers, enterprises and partners worldwide trust Nokia to deliver secure, reliable and sustainable networks today – and work with us to create the digital services and applications of the future.

Inquiries:

Nokia Communications
Phone: +358 10 448 4900
Email: press.services@nokia.com
Kaisa Antikainen, Communications Manager

Nokia
Investor Relations
Phone: +358 40 803 4080
Email: investor.relations@nokia.com


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Nokia Oyj (Nokia Corp.)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Nokia Oyj (Nokia Corp.)

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
24.05.23 Nokia Outperform Credit Suisse Group
16.05.23 Nokia Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
21.04.23 Nokia Neutral UBS AG
21.04.23 Nokia Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
21.04.23 Nokia Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Aktien aktuell im Fokus: Synopsys, Amadeus IT & LVMH mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und folgende Aktien erklärt: Synopsys, Amadeus IT & LVMH

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Aktien aktuell im Fokus: Synopsys, Amadeus IT & LVMH mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

12:22 Julius Bär: 9.65% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (80%) auf Georg Fischer AG
11:11 DAX fällt unter 16.000 Punkte – Jerome Powell forciert Zinsängste
10:59 UBS KeyInvest: Schweiz - Lagebeurteilung / Apple - Neues Rating
10:03 SMI mit neuem 10-Wochen-Tief
09:29 SG-Marktüberblick: 22.06.2023
08:00 Aktien aktuell im Fokus: Synopsys, Amadeus IT & LVMH mit François Bloch
21.06.23 Attraktive Sekundärmarkt-opportunitäten
20.06.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 8.40% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Georg Fischer, Givaudan, Kühne + Nagel
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'598.48 19.21 RSSM1U
Short 11'831.42 13.76 C0SSMU
Short 12'263.00 8.91 BXSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'145.47 22.06.2023 15:22:40
Long 10'688.26 19.90 XDSSMU
Long 10'424.80 13.42 V4SSMU
Long 9'978.52 8.77 CVSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Trotz rückläufiger Inflation: SGKB geht von einem kräftigen Zinsschritt der SNB im Juni aus
Nächstes Bitcoin-Halving wohl im April 2024 - Miner dürften laut Experten stark unter Druck geraten
UBS-Aktie schwächer: Credit Suisse-Investoren reichen Sammelklage gegen Dougan und Thiam ein - SNB: fordert Lehren aus der CS-Krise
Nach Powell-Anhörung: SMI und DAX letztendlich tiefer -- US-Börsen zum Handelsende in Rot -- Asiens Börsen gehen uneinheitlich aus dem Mittwochshandel
S&P 500 verlässt den Bärenmarkt: So könnte es weitergehen, wenn sich die Börsengeschichte wiederholt
Swiss Re-Aktie verliert: Weltweit riesige Versicherungslücke
Darum gibt der US-Dollar zum Franken nach
Logitech-Aktie gesucht: Neues Aktienrückkaufprogramm über 1 Milliarde Dollar beschlossen
NYSE-Wert General Motors: Zusammenarbeit mit Tesla dürfte laut GM-CEO grosse Einsparungen ermöglichen
Anleihe-Experte Jeffrey Gundlach erwartet 2023 keine weiteren Zinserhöhungen und rät Anlegern zum Umbau ihrer Portfolios

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit