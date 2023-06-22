|
22.06.2023 15:30:00
Changes in Nokia Corporation's own shares
Nokia Corporation
Stock Exchange Release
22 June 2023 at 16:30 EEST
Changes in Nokia Corporation's own shares
Espoo, Finland – A total of 236 949 Nokia shares (NOKIA) held by the company were today transferred without consideration to participants of Nokia's equity-based incentive plans in accordance with the rules of the plans. The transfer is based on the resolution of the Board of Directors to issue shares held by the company to settle its commitments to participants of the plans as announced on 3 February 2022.
The number of own shares held by Nokia Corporation following the transfer is 70 834 455.
About Nokia
At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together.
As a B2B technology innovation leader, we are pioneering networks that sense, think and act by leveraging our work across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. In addition, we create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs.
Service providers, enterprises and partners worldwide trust Nokia to deliver secure, reliable and sustainable networks today – and work with us to create the digital services and applications of the future.
Inquiries:
Nokia Communications
Phone: +358 10 448 4900
Email: press.services@nokia.com
Kaisa Antikainen, Communications Manager
Nokia
Investor Relations
Phone: +358 40 803 4080
Email: investor.relations@nokia.com
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Nachrichten zu Nokia Oyj (Nokia Corp.)
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Nokia Oyj (Nokia Corp.)
|24.05.23
|Nokia Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|16.05.23
|Nokia Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|21.04.23
|Nokia Neutral
|UBS AG
|21.04.23
|Nokia Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|21.04.23
|Nokia Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|24.05.23
|Nokia Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|16.05.23
|Nokia Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|21.04.23
|Nokia Neutral
|UBS AG
|21.04.23
|Nokia Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|21.04.23
|Nokia Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|24.05.23
|Nokia Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|16.05.23
|Nokia Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|21.04.23
|Nokia Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|21.04.23
|Nokia Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|21.04.23
|Nokia Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|21.04.23
|Nokia Neutral
|UBS AG
|21.04.23
|Nokia Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|29.03.23
|Nokia Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|09.03.23
|Nokia Neutral
|UBS AG
|31.01.23
|Nokia Neutral
|UBS AG
Aktien aktuell im Fokus: Synopsys, Amadeus IT & LVMH mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV
Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und folgende Aktien erklärt: Synopsys, Amadeus IT & LVMH
👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSMI und DAX schwächer -- Wall Street startet leichter -- Tokio schlussendlich leichter
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt geben im Donnerstagshandel nach. Die US-Börsen gehen am Donnerstag mit Verlusten in den Handel. Die Börse Tokio gab am Donnerstag ab, während in China kein Handel stattfindet.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}