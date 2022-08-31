Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Nokia Aktie [Valor: 472672 / ISIN: FI0009000681]
31.08.2022 14:30:00

Changes in Nokia Corporation's own shares

Nokia
4.45 CHF -4.28%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Nokia Corporation
Stock Exchange Release
31 August 2022 at 15:30 EEST

Changes in Nokia Corporation's own shares
Espoo, Finland – A total of 5 243 560 Nokia shares (NOKIA) held by the company were today transferred without consideration to participants of Nokia's employee share purchase plan in accordance with the rules of the plan. The transfer is based on the resolution of the Board of Directors to issue shares held by the company to settle its commitments to participants of the plan as announced on 3 February 2022.

The number of own shares held by Nokia Corporation following the transfer is 76 520 477.

About Nokia
At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together.

As a trusted partner for critical networks, we are committed to innovation and technology leadership across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. We create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs.

Adhering to the highest standards of integrity and security, we help build the capabilities needed for a more productive, sustainable and inclusive world.

Inquiries:

Nokia
Communications
Phone: +358 10 448 4900
Email: press.services@nokia.com
Maria Vaismaa, Global Head of Public Relations

Nokia
Investor Relations
Phone: +358 40 803 4080
Email: investor.relations@nokia.com


