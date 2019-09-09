<
09.09.2019 12:45:00

Changes in Nokia Corporation's own shares

Nokia Corporation
Stock Exchange Release
September 9, 2019 at 13:45 (CET +1)

 

Changes in Nokia Corporation's own shares

Espoo, Finland – A total of 4 524 101 Nokia shares (NOKIA) held by the company were today transferred without consideration to participants of Nokia's Employee Share Purchase Plan 2018 as settlement in accordance with the plan rules. The transfer is based on the resolution of the Board of Directors to issue shares held by the company to settle its commitments to the plan participants as announced on September 2, 2019.  

The number of own shares held by Nokia Corporation following the transfer is 25 796 502.

About Nokia
We create the technology to connect the world. We develop and deliver the industry's only end-to-end portfolio of network equipment, software, services and licensing that is available globally. Our customers include communications service providers whose combined networks support 6.1 billion subscriptions, as well as enterprises in the private and public sector that use our network portfolio to increase productivity and enrich lives.

 

Through our research teams, including the world-renowned Nokia Bell Labs, we are leading the world to adopt end-to-end 5G networks that are faster, more secure and capable of revolutionizing lives, economies and societies. Nokia adheres to the highest ethical business standards as we create technology with social purpose, quality and integrity. www.nokia.com

 

Media Enquiries:
Nokia
Communications
Tel. +358 (0) 10 448 4900
Email: press.services@nokia.com

Katja Antila, Head of Media Relations

 

 

