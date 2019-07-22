HUHTAMÄKI OYJ STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 22.7.2019 AT 18:00

Changes in Huhtamaki’s Global Executive team

Michael Orye, Executive Vice President, Fiber Packaging and a member of Huhtamaki Global Executive Team has decided to leave Huhtamaki to pursue other career opportunities.

Eric Le Lay, Executive Vice President Foodservice EAO will assume the leadership and take full responsibility of Fiber Packaging in addition to his current role.

This change is effective as of 22.7.2019.

"I want to thank Michael for his contribution to Huhtamaki and wish him all success in his future endeavors” says Charles Héaulmé, President and CEO of Huhtamaki.

Following the aforementioned change, the members of the Global Executive Team are:

Charles Héaulmé (chairman), President and CEO

Thomas Geust, Chief Financial Officer;

Leena Lie, Senior Vice President, Marketing and Communications;

Sami Pauni, Senior Vice President, Corporate Affairs and Legal, Group General Counsel;

Teija Sarajärvi, Senior Vice President, Human Resources;?

Clay Dunn, Executive Vice President, North America;?

Olli Koponen, Executive Vice President, Flexible Packaging; and

Eric Le Lay, Executive Vice President, Foodservice Europe-Asia-Oceania and Fiber Packaging

