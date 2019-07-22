+++ Kryptowährung kaufen - Diese Möglichkeiten gibt es! +++ -w-
22.07.2019 17:00:00

Changes in Huhtamaki’s Global Executive team

HUHTAMÄKI OYJ STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 22.7.2019 AT 18:00

Changes in Huhtamaki’s Global Executive team

Michael Orye, Executive Vice President, Fiber Packaging and a member of Huhtamaki Global Executive Team has decided to leave Huhtamaki to pursue other career opportunities.

Eric Le Lay, Executive Vice President Foodservice EAO will assume the leadership and take full responsibility of Fiber Packaging in addition to his current role.

This change is effective as of 22.7.2019.

"I want to thank Michael for his contribution to Huhtamaki and wish him all success in his future endeavors” says Charles Héaulmé, President and CEO of Huhtamaki.

Following the aforementioned change, the members of the Global Executive Team are:

Charles Héaulmé (chairman), President and CEO
Thomas Geust, Chief Financial Officer;
Leena Lie, Senior Vice President, Marketing and Communications;
Sami Pauni, Senior Vice President, Corporate Affairs and Legal, Group General Counsel;
Teija Sarajärvi, Senior Vice President, Human Resources;?
Clay Dunn, Executive Vice President, North America;?
Olli Koponen, Executive Vice President, Flexible Packaging; and
Eric Le Lay, Executive Vice President, Foodservice Europe-Asia-Oceania and Fiber Packaging

For further information, please contact:
Leena Lie, Senior Vice President, Marketing and Communications, tel. +358 (0)10 686 7943

HUHTAMÄKI OYJ
Global Communications

Huhtamaki is a global specialist in packaging for food and drink. With our network of 79 manufacturing units and additional 24 sales only offices in altogether 35 countries, we’re well placed to support our customers’ growth wherever they operate. Mastering three distinctive packaging technologies, approximately 18,100 employees develop and make packaging that helps great products reach more people, more easily. In 2018, our net sales totaled EUR 3.1 billion. The Group has its head office in Espoo, Finland and the parent company Huhtamäki Oyj is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. Additional information is available at www.huhtamaki.com.

