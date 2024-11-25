Changes in Eimskip's Executive Management

Edda Rut Björnsdóttir has been appointed as the Executive Vice President of Domestic Iceland division at Eimskip. The Domestic Iceland division includes land transport and distribution center, warehouse and cold store operations, as well as facility management. The subsidiary Sæferðir also falls under this division. The division employs about 400 people across 18 locations nationwide.

Edda started as the Marketing and Communications Manager at Eimskip in 2019 and has been the Executive Vice President of the Human Resources and Communications division since 2020. Before joining Eimskip, she worked at Íslandsbanki for 12 years in various roles, most recently as an executive director of Sales and Business Management in the Corporate and Investment banking division. Edda holds a B.Sc. in Business Administration with a focus on Computer Science from Reykjavik University. She is the Vice Chairman of the Icelandic Federation of Trade and Services and serves on the board and executive committee of the Confederation of Icelandic Enterprise.

Harpa Hödd Sigurðardóttir has been appointed as the Executive Vice President of the Human Resources and Communications division, replacing Edda. Harpa has been with Eimskip since 2019 in several roles within the Human Resources and Communications division, most recently as a senior manager in Learning and Development. Before joining Eimskip, she worked in human resources at Lyfja hf. Harpa holds a B.Sc. in Psychology and an M.Sc. in Human Resource Management from the University of Iceland. The Human Resources and Communications division includes human resources, marketing, and communications. Sustainability matters, which previously belonged to this division, will be transferred to the Finance Division.

Alongside these changes, Jónína Magnúsdóttir, who has been the Executive Vice President of the Domestic division, is stepping down, and we thank her for her service to the Company.

The changes are effective immediately.

Vilhelm Már Þorsteinsson, CEO:

"Edda Rut has been part of Eimskip's executive management since 2020 and knows the Company's operations and customers well. She has been responsible for extensive areas across the Company, and her experience and knowledge will be valuable in her new role, especially in cultivating business relationships. Exciting yet challenging projects lie ahead for the Domestic division. Customer expectations and needs are constantly evolving, and our goal is to always provide excellent service and grow with our customers nationwide.

At the same time, it is enjoyable to see Harpa step up and join the Company's executive management. Part of our journey in recent years has been to strengthen the Company's culture and develop its human resources, and Harpa has played a key role in that journey. Harpa has worked with managers and employees across the Company, especially on projects related to international offices, and has led the Company's international leadership program.

I thank Jónína for her contribution and wish her well. At the same time I´m looking forward to working with Edda and Harpa in their new roles."

