SMI 10’845 -0.1%  SPI 13’534 -0.1%  Dow 31’431 0.0%  DAX 13’974 -0.5%  Euro 1.0791 -0.1%  EStoxx50 3’667 -0.1%  Gold 1’813 -0.7%  Bitcoin 42’442 -0.4%  Dollar 0.8912 0.1%  Öl 60.6 -0.4% 

Neue Bitcoin Tracker-Zertifikate von Vontobel - wechseln Sie noch heute! -w-
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
12.02.2021 09:19:00

Changes in Castellum's financial calendar for 2021

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Feb. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Due to the high transaction activity in Castellum, the company has decided to postpone the publication of the annual report for the financial year 2020 to 22 February 2021.

Castellum's updated financial calendar looks as follows:

22 February        Annual Report 2020
25 March            AGM 2021
21 April               Interim report January-March 2021
15 July                Half-year report January -June 2021
19 October         Interim report January-September 2021

For further information, please contact:

Henrik Saxborn, CEO Castellum AB, + 46 706-94 74 50

About Castellum
Castellum is one of the Nordic region's largest listed real estate companies with a property value of SEK 103 billion. We are active in 17 Swedish growth regions as well as in Copenhagen and Helsinki. Every day, 250,000 people go to work in our premises. We develop flexible workplaces and logistics solutions with a lettable area of 4.4 million square meters. One of our sustainability goals is to be entirely climate neutral by 2030. Castellum is the only Nordic real estate company selected by the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI). The Castellum share is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap.

Beyond expectations.
www.castellum.se

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/castellum/r/changes-in-castellum-s-financial-calendar-for-2021,c3285574

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/8364/3285574/1372176.pdf

Press release 210212

 

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Nachrichten zu Castellum ABShsmehr Nachrichten