28.02.2020 23:46:00

Changes in Board of Directors Structure Mark a New Era for the Global Food Safety Initiative

SEATTLE and PARIS, Feb. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Food Safety Initiative (GFSI), facilitated by The Consumer Goods Forum (CGF), announced the results of its annual board election. The change in leadership structure marks a new era for GFSI, in keeping with recent developments in the organisation's governance and strategy.

Changes in Board of Directors Structure Mark a New Era for the Global Food Safety Initiative

For the first time in GFSI history, the 24 board members were asked to vote for four leadership positions: two Co-Chairs and two Vice-Chairs. One Co-Chair position and one Vice-Chair position will represent the retail sector, while the other Co-Chair and Vice-Chair represent the manufacturing sector, more closely aligning with CGF's rules for parity-based governance.

Each electee was endorsed by a positive vote of more than 50%. Their terms are set for two years with the possibility of a one-year extension. The newly-elected leadership positions include:

  • Roy Kirby, Global Director of Microbiology, Food Safety and Toxicology at Mondelēz International, Co-Chair representing the manufacturing sector
  • Craig Wilson, Vice President of Quality Assurance and Food Safety at Costco Wholesale Corporation, Co-Chair representing the retail sector
  • Carletta Ooton, Vice President for Health, Safety, Sustainability, Security and Compliance at Amazon, Vice-Chair representing the retail sector
  • Monique Pellegrino, Innovation Director at Danone, Vice-Chair representing the manufacturing sector

GFSI also welcomed eight new board members: Alex Mendes of PepsiCo, Hugo Byrnes of Ahold Delhaize GSO B.V., Barbara Masters of Tyson Foods, Inc., Kazuaki Miyagishima of AEON Co., Ltd., Laurent Francony of Group Carrefour, Nataša Matyasova of Nestlé and Sara Mortimore of Walmart. Monique Pellegrino of Danone, the Vice-Chair for the manufacturing sector, is also a new board member. The full Board of Directors list is available on the GFSI website.

"I am absolutely delighted to be welcoming our new Co-Chairs and Vice-Chairs who assume these leadership roles on the GFSI Board at a time of unprecedented change, as we drive forward to deliver the 'race to top'," said Erica Sheward, Director of GFSI.

The GFSI Board's role is to identify priority issues, provide strategic direction, and encourage broader implementation across the industry. GFSI is powered by the Consumer Goods Forum, a global industry network working to support Better Lives Through Better Business. To learn more, please visit mygfsi.com.

 

Global Food Safety Initiative Logo (PRNewsfoto/Global Food Safety Initiative)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/changes-in-board-of-directors-structure-mark-a-new-era-for-the-global-food-safety-initiative-301013677.html

SOURCE Global Food Safety Initiative

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

15:00
US-Dividenden: Performanceantrieb fürs Depot
14:31
Rohstoffe: Corona – Jetzt trifft es alle
11:00
Natural Gas Output Unfazed by Fall in Investments
10:00
Special: Corona Virus und die Märkte | BX Swiss TV
09:14
Vontobel: derimail - Versicherer mit tiefer Barriere
08:14
SMI droht Fall unter 10.000er-Marke
27.02.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
27.02.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.85% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) mit Lock-In auf Alphabet Inc, Apple Inc, Facebook Inc, Microsoft Corp
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

27.02.20
Schroders: Die versteckten Stars des europäischen Technologiesektors
26.02.20
Schroders: Klimadisruption: die neue Normalität
25.02.20
Schroders: Umweltinitiativen verbessern Stockholms Rang im Global Cities Index
mehr
Special: Corona Virus und die Märkte | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Bei diesen Unternehmen gibt es im Jahresverlauf noch steuerfreie Dividenden
Experte warnt vor Rücksetzer: Steht ein deutlicher Einbruch am Markt bevor?
Steht der Ausbruch bevor? Goldenes Kreuz könnte dem Bitcoin eine neue Rally bescheren
Warren Buffett investiert erstmals in den ETF-Markt
Virussorgen belasten: Wall Street knickt ein -- SMI sinkt zeitweise auf Jahrestief -- DAX tiefrot -- Uneinheitliche Tendenz in Asien
LafargeHolcim-Aktie letztlich leichter: LafargeHolcim steigert Gewinn und erreicht Wachstumsziele
Microsoft-Aktie verlustreich: Microsoft kappt Umsatzziel für PC-Geschäft
ABB-Aktie rot: ABB-Sparte will mit Industrierobotern kräftig wachsen
easyJet und IAG streichen Flüge und legen Sparprogramm vor - Aktien verlustreich
Darum legen Franken und Euro zum US-Dollar zu

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Sorgen um Corona-Krise ebben nicht ab: SMI geht deutlich leichter unter 10'000 Punkten ins Wochenende -- DAX schliesst unter 12'000er Marke -- Dow im Minus -- Börsen in Fernost schwächer
Der Abverkauf an den Börsen ging am Freitag sowohl am heimischen Markt als auch in Deutschland weiter. Der Crash an der Wall Street setzt sich fort. In Asien ging es am letzten Handelstag der Woche ebenfalls rasant bergab.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;