18.07.2023 01:13:00

Changes at Trilogy Health Services Highlight Strategic Focus in Evolving Value-Based Care Environment

The senior living provider bringing Synchrony under its leadership umbrella

LOUISVILLE, Ky., July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trilogy Health Services, the Midwest leader in the senior living continuum of care, announces organizational and leadership transitions as it begins the reintegration of Synchrony Health Services as a business unit, rather than a separate company venture. As part of this transition, Randall J. Bufford will step down as President and CEO of Synchrony. These changes are part of Trilogy's ongoing succession planning efforts initiated in 2019 and reflect the decisions of Bufford, Leigh Ann Barney, CEO of Trilogy, and in collaboration with the Board and other stakeholders.

Trilogy Health Services celebrates 25 years (PRNewsfoto/Trilogy Health Services, LLC)

"The decision by the board to maintain Synchrony as a 100% owned subsidiary reflects Trilogy's strategic focus on retaining control over services, costs and approaches in an evolving value-based care environment," said Leigh Ann Barney. "This decision is vital to Trilogy's ability to adapt swiftly and effectively in a dynamic marketplace."

As part of the revised organizational structure, Brad Estes will assume the role of Chief Operating Officer for Synchrony, transitioning from his previous position as CFO. This streamlined structure enables efficient decision-making and strengthens Trilogy's ability to navigate the dynamic healthcare landscape.

"Synchrony's growth path doesn't change, our devotion to our customers is unwavering and we are committed to delivering unparalleled innovation and excellence in the senior living and health care industries," said Brad Estes. "I want to thank Randy for his service and for his mentorship to me personally. Together, we've built a great team at Synchrony, and I'm excited to lead them on our mission to deliver extraordinary outcomes to our customers."

Randy Bufford concurs. "I am excited about the next chapter for Synchrony and know that Trilogy, our other customers and employees will be well-served by Brad's leadership and the incredible management team that we have assembled at Synchrony over the last two years," he said. "The last two years have been fruitful in building a unique-to-the-industry, collaborative ancillary business model of integrated rehab, pharmacy and lab and it has also been an honor working with such an outstanding group of professionals and customers."

Under the stewardship of Bufford, Synchrony Health Services has made remarkable progress in both building infrastructure to facilitate growth and delivering clinically excellent services to both Trilogy and external clients. This includes the recruitment of top-tier leaders, the establishment of PackEDGE, the launch of state-of-the-art laboratory services, and a push toward integrated services that allow providers to increase quality outcomes and decrease costs.

As he steps away from his current day-to-day role at Synchrony, Bufford remains committed to Trilogy and Synchrony; staying active in Board service as an advisor and supporting business development and key customer account relationships. As he has said many times, he is "Trilogy for Life" and will be continuing to provide unwavering support for Trilogy's journey to become the Best Healthcare Company in the Midwest.

About Trilogy Health Services 

Trilogy Health Services is an industry-leading operator of nearly 130 senior living communities throughout five states, including Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky, Michigan and Wisconsin. The company has the honor of providing over 10,000 seniors with world-class clinical support, innovative lifestyle programs, and a culture built on the tenets of servant leadership and hospitality. Trilogy employs over 14,000 team members, is a certified Great Place to Work, one of Glassdoor's Top 100 Best Places to Work, and was named one of FORTUNE's Best Places to Work in Aging Services. To learn more about Trilogy Health Services, visit www.trilogyhs.com. To learn about job openings at Trilogy, visit www.trilogyjobs.com

About Synchrony Health Services

Synchrony Health Services is a nationally recognized health care solutions partner best known for excellence in clinical outcomes through therapy, wellness, pharmacy and lab diagnostics services in the Senior Living care continuum with over 600 partners. Synchrony Health Services includes Synchrony Pharmacy, Synchrony Rehabilitation, SynchronyRx@HOME and Synchrony Lab under its umbrella. Synchrony Health Services was created during 2021 to capture clinical excellence obtained through collaboration and coordination. www.synchronyhs.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/changes-at-trilogy-health-services-highlight-strategic-focus-in-evolving-value-based-care-environment-301879114.html

SOURCE Trilogy Health Services, LLC

