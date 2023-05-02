Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
02.05.2023 08:15:00

Changes at the statutory director of KBC Ancora

KBC Ancora Actions
43.66 EUR 0.69%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Regulated information; inside information, Leuven, 2 May 2023 (8.30 hrs CEST)

Changes at the statutory director of KBC Ancora

Marc De Ceuster has been appointed as a part-time managing director of Almancora Société de gestion with effect from 28 April 2023. From 18 May 2023 he will replace Katelijn Callewaert, whose term of office is coming to an end. Paul Demyttenaere has been appointed as an independent director and will assume the role of Chairman of the Board of Directors. Jos Peeters' mandate as director is ending, and he will be succeeded by Mathilde Remy.

The selection procedure was conducted with a view to ensuring continuity. The continued high quality of management of KBC Ancora was of prime importance for the Board of Directors. As a core shareholder of KBC Group, KBC Ancora also needs strong and competent representatives.

Marc De Ceuster to be new managing director at KBC Ancora

The appointment of Marc De Ceuster as a managing director (A director) of Almancora Société de gestion, statutory director of KBC Ancora, gives KBC Ancora a strong profile. He joins Franky Depickere, who is a full-time managing director of Almancora Société de gestion SA, statutory director of KBC Ancora SA.

KBC Group announced on 3 April 2023 that it intended to nominate Marc De Ceuster at its General Meeting of Shareholders on 4 May 2023 for appointment to the Board of Directors of KBC Group, and also as Chairman of the Audit Committee.

Marc De Ceuster (b. 1962) holds a PhD in Applied Economics (UFSIA) and a master degree in Law (UIA). He has been Professor of Financial Economics at the University of Antwerp since 2002. He served as Academic Director at Antwerp Management School and is a former member of the General Council of Antwerp Management School. He is also a former member of the Supervisory Board of Arkea Direct Bank. He also spent six years as a member of the Board of Directors of KBC Group on behalf of the Flemish Government.

He was appointed as an independent director (C director) of Almancora Société de gestion and as Chairman of the Audit Committee on 29 November 2019. He has been Chairman of the Board of Directors since 26 November 2021. He is succeeded in that role by Paul Demyttenaere.

Paul Demyttenaere to become independent director and Chairman of KBC Ancora

Paul Demyttenaere has succeeded Marc De Ceuster as an independent director (C director) with effect from 28 April 2023, and will assume the role of Chairman of the Board of Directors of Almancora Société de gestion.

Paul Demyttenaere (b. 1962) is an agricultural engineer and holds a PhD in Agricultural Science. He studied Middle Management at Vlerick Business School in Belgium. After spending several years as a researcher in the Department of Agricultural Sciences at UGent, he fulfilled a number of management roles at the REO Veiling auction house, where he was general manager from 2008 to 2022. He is a Change Manager at Pork.be and Vives, among others. He has built up a wealth of managerial experience at several companies, including Cera and Euro Pool Group.

Mathilde Remy to become director from the Cera partnership

Five B directors from Cera also have seats as representatives of the Cera partnership on the Board of Directors of Almancora Société de gestion SA, statutory director of KBC Ancora. Jos Peeters' mandate as director is ending, and he will be succeeded by Mathilde Remy.

Mathilde Remy (b. 1991) holds a Bachelor’s degree in Economics and Management and a Master's in Management of Social Entrepreneurship from HEC Management School, University of Liège (HEC Liège). She has worked as Sourcing and Master Data Team Leader at Newpharma since May 2019. She became a director of Cera Société de gestion on 20 December 2019.


Franky Depickere, managing director and Chairman of the Day-to-Day Management Committee, said: "I would like to offer my sincere thanks to Katelijn Callewaert and Jos Peeters on behalf of the Boards of Directors and the management of KBC Ancora, as well as on a personal level, for their dedication and invaluable contribution over a number of years. The appointments of Marc De Ceuster as a managing director, Paul Demyttenaere as an independent director and Mathilde Remy as a B director are excellent choices which will assure continuity and will enable Cera and KBC Ancora to continue playing their role within the KBC group to the full.”

        ---------------------------------

KBC Ancora is a listed company which holds 18.6% of the shares in KBC Group and which together with Cera, MRBB and the Other Permanent Shareholders is responsible for the shareholder stability and further development of the KBC group. As core shareholders of KBC Group, these parties have signed a shareholder agreement to this effect.

Financial calendar:
01 September 2023 (17.40 hrs CEST)        Annual press release for the financial year 2022/2023
26 September 2023 (17.40 CEST)        Annual Report 2022/2023 available
27 October 2023        General and Extraordinary General Meeting of         Shareholders

This press release is available in Dutch, French and English on the website www.kbcancora.be.

KBC Ancora Investor Relations & Press contact: Jan Bergmans
Tel.: +32 (0)16 27 96 72
E-mail: jan.bergmans@kbcancora.be or mailbox@kbcancora.be

Attachment


