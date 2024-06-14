Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Emmi Aktie
14.06.2024 06:58:23

Change within Group Management at the Emmi Group

Emmi
886.33 CHF
Emmi Management AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Change within Group Management at the Emmi Group

14-Jun-2024 / 06:58 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Lucerne, 14 June 2024 CFO and Member of Group Management Sacha D. Gerber leaves the Emmi Group. Former Head Group Controlling & Investor Relations Oliver Wasem will be appointed as the new CFO and Member of Group Management on 1 July 2024.

Chief Financial Officer and Member of Group Management Sacha D. Gerber has decided to leave the Emmi Group for personal reasons. Due to the sensitive nature of the role, he is stepping down with immediate effect. The Board of Directors and Group Management regret this decision and would like to thank Sacha D. Gerber very much for his dedicated service and valuable contribution to the success of the Emmi Group. They wish him every success in his future career.


Oliver Wasem has worked as Head Group Controlling and deputy CFO for the Emmi Group since 2013. He has also served as President of the Emmi Pension Fund since 2021 and Head Investor Relations since 2023. Over the past ten years, Oliver Wasem has played a significant role in shaping and advancing the transformation of the Emmi Group’s finance function. He previously worked for Forbo Gruppe, PwC and Arthur Andersen, both in Switzerland and abroad. He holds a Master’s degree in economics (lic. oec. publ.) from the University of Zurich and is also a Swiss Certified Public Accountant (SCPA).


“Oliver Wasem’s many years of extensive leadership experience in finance, including ten years with the Emmi Group, and his commitment to the company, make him the ideal candidate for the position of CFO. I am very much looking forward to continuing our collaboration,” states Ricarda Demarmels, CEO of the Emmi Group.

Contacts

Media
Gisela Heel, Head of Corporate Communications | media@emmi.com

Investors and Analysts
Ricarda Demarmels, Group CEO | ir@emmi.com

About Emmi

Emmi is the leading manufacturer of high-quality dairy products in Switzerland. Its roots date back to 1907, when it was founded by dairy farmer cooperatives in the Lucerne region. With its focussed strategy, innovative products and brand concepts established beyond Switzerland, such as Emmi Caffè Latte and Kaltbach cheese, Emmi has grown into an internationally active, listed group (EMMN) with a strong local presence in 14 countries.

Emmi’s business model is traditionally based on a careful approach to nature, animals and people. In this way, Emmi creates the best dairy moments, today and for generations to come, while also contributing to value creation in rural regions. The company distributes its quality products in around 60 countries and manufactures these at 57 of its own production sites in eleven countries. With more than 9,000 employees, around 70% of whom work outside Switzerland, the Emmi Group generated sales of CHF 4.2 billion in 2023.


End of Inside Information
Language: English
Company: Emmi Management AG
Landenbergstrasse 1
6005 Luzern
Switzerland
E-mail: info@emmi.com
Internet: www.emmi.com
ISIN: CH0012829898
Valor: 1282989
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1925049

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1925049  14-Jun-2024 CET/CEST

