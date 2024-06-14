|
14.06.2024 06:58:23
Change within Group Management at the Emmi Group
|
Emmi Management AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
Lucerne, 14 June 2024 – CFO and Member of Group Management Sacha D. Gerber leaves the Emmi Group. Former Head Group Controlling & Investor Relations Oliver Wasem will be appointed as the new CFO and Member of Group Management on 1 July 2024.
Chief Financial Officer and Member of Group Management Sacha D. Gerber has decided to leave the Emmi Group for personal reasons. Due to the sensitive nature of the role, he is stepping down with immediate effect. The Board of Directors and Group Management regret this decision and would like to thank Sacha D. Gerber very much for his dedicated service and valuable contribution to the success of the Emmi Group. They wish him every success in his future career.
About Emmi
Emmi is the leading manufacturer of high-quality dairy products in Switzerland. Its roots date back to 1907, when it was founded by dairy farmer cooperatives in the Lucerne region. With its focussed strategy, innovative products and brand concepts established beyond Switzerland, such as Emmi Caffè Latte and Kaltbach cheese, Emmi has grown into an internationally active, listed group (EMMN) with a strong local presence in 14 countries.
Emmi’s business model is traditionally based on a careful approach to nature, animals and people. In this way, Emmi creates the best dairy moments, today and for generations to come, while also contributing to value creation in rural regions. The company distributes its quality products in around 60 countries and manufactures these at 57 of its own production sites in eleven countries. With more than 9,000 employees, around 70% of whom work outside Switzerland, the Emmi Group generated sales of CHF 4.2 billion in 2023.
