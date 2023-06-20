|
Change to Yara’s Group Executive Board
Oslo, 20 June 2023: Lars Røsæg, currently Deputy CEO and EVP Corporate Development, will leave Yara to take up a new position as investment partner in the Norwegian firm Salvesen & Thams.
"I’d like to thank Lars for his strong contributions to Yara’s progress and our close professional collaboration over many years and wish him the best of luck in his new position,” says Svein Tore Holsether, Yara President & CEO.
"Serving in Yara’s management under Svein Tore’s leadership has been the greatest privilege of my career, and Yara’s strategic direction and organizational capacity puts the company in pole position for the future. After nearly five years as a member of the executive team I have decided that it’s time to take on a new challenge and take my career in a different direction,” says Lars Røsæg.?
Røsæg will leave Yara by the end of 2023.
Contacts
Investor Relations:
Silje Ingeberg Nygaard
Mobile: (+47) 957 04 843
E-mail: silje.nygaard@yara.com
Media:
Brede Hertzenberg
Mobile: (+47) 906 09 009
E-mail: brede.hertzenberg@yara.com
About Yara
Yara grows knowledge to responsibly feed the world and protect the planet. Supporting our vision of a world without hunger and a planet respected, we pursue a strategy of sustainable value growth, promoting climate-friendly crop nutrition and zero-emission energy solutions. Yara’s ambition is focused on growing a nature positive food future that creates value for our customers, shareholders and society at large and delivers a more sustainable food value chain.
To achieve our ambition, we have taken the lead in developing digital farming tools for precision farming and work closely with partners throughout the food value chain to improve the efficiency and sustainability of food production. Through our focus on clean ammonia production, we aim to enable the hydrogen economy, driving a green transition of shipping, fertilizer production and other energy intensive industries.
Founded in 1905 to solve the emerging famine in Europe, Yara has established a unique position as the industry’s only global crop nutrition company. We operate an integrated business model with around 17,000 employees and operations in over 60 countries, with a proven track record of strong returns. In 2022, Yara reported revenues of USD 24 billion.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
