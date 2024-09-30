Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Aspocomp Group PLCshs Aktie [Valor: 1003439 / ISIN: FI0009008080]
Change to the publication date of Interim Report: Aspocomp publishes January-September 2024 Interim Report on October 23, 2024

Aspocomp Group PLCshs
2.76 EUR 0.73%
Aspocomp Group Plc, Stock Exchange Release, September 30, 2024, at 10:45 a.m.


Aspocomp Group Plc publishes its January-September 2024 Interim Report on October 23, 2024, at around 9:00 a.m. Finnish time. The earlier announced publication date was October 30, 2024.


For further information, please contact Manu Skyttä, President and CEO,
tel. +358 20 775 6860, manu.skytta(at)aspocomp.com.

ASPOCOMP GROUP PLC

Manu Skyttä
President and CEO


Aspocomp – heart of your technology

A printed circuit board (PCB) is used for electrical interconnection and as a component assembly platform in electronic devices. Aspocomp provides PCB technology design, testing and logistics services over the entire lifecycle of a product. The company’s own production and extensive international partner network guarantee cost-effectiveness and reliable deliveries.

Aspocomp’s customers are companies that design and manufacture telecommunication systems and equipment, automotive and industrial electronics, and systems for testing semiconductor components for security technology. The company has customers around the world and most of its net sales are generated by exports.

Aspocomp is headquartered in Espoo and its plant is in Oulu, one of Finland’s major technology hubs.

www.aspocomp.com



