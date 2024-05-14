Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Tivoli A-S Aktie [Valor: 32343987 / ISIN: DK0060726743]
14.05.2024 08:08:05

Change to the Board of Directors

Tivoli A-S
728.00 DKK 1.11%
Deputy Chairman in Tivoli A/S, Gregers Wedell-Wedellsborg have informed Tivoli, that he is stepping down from the Board of Directors with effect from the publication of the Interim Report for the period 1 January – 30 June 2024. The change is due to other new board activity for Gregers Wedell-Wedellsborg.

Tivoli thanks for the cooperation and wishes good luck going forward.

Best regards

Tom Knutzen                Susanne Mørch Koch
Chairman                     CEO


Contact person: Head of press, Torben Plank phone 22237440 / tpl@tivoli.dk

 

Attachment


