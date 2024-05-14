|
Change to the Board of Directors
Deputy Chairman in Tivoli A/S, Gregers Wedell-Wedellsborg have informed Tivoli, that he is stepping down from the Board of Directors with effect from the publication of the Interim Report for the period 1 January – 30 June 2024. The change is due to other new board activity for Gregers Wedell-Wedellsborg.
Tivoli thanks for the cooperation and wishes good luck going forward.
Best regards
Tom Knutzen Susanne Mørch Koch
Chairman CEO
Contact person: Head of press, Torben Plank phone 22237440 / tpl@tivoli.dk
Attachment
