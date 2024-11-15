Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Downing ONE VCT
Change of Name

Downing ONE VCT
0.42 GBP 0.00%
THAMES VENTURES VCT 1 PLC

LEI: 213800R88MRC4Y3OIW86

15 November 2024

Change of Name

Following a General Meeting of the Company on 08 November 2024, the Company is pleased to announce that the Company name has changed from Thames Ventures VCT 1 plc to Foresight Ventures VCT plc.

END

For further information, please contact:

Company Secretary
Foresight Group LLP
Contact: Stephen Thayer Tel: 0203 667 8100

Investor Relations
Foresight Group LLP
Contact: Andrew James Tel: 0203 667 8181


