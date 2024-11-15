|
15.11.2024 12:46:20
Change of Name
THAMES VENTURES VCT 1 PLC
LEI: 213800R88MRC4Y3OIW86
15 November 2024
Change of Name
Following a General Meeting of the Company on 08 November 2024, the Company is pleased to announce that the Company name has changed from Thames Ventures VCT 1 plc to Foresight Ventures VCT plc.
END
For further information, please contact:
Company Secretary
Foresight Group LLP
Contact: Stephen Thayer Tel: 0203 667 8100
Investor Relations
Foresight Group LLP
Contact: Andrew James Tel: 0203 667 8181
Nachrichten zu Downing ONE VCT PLC
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Downing ONE VCT PLC
3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: LPL Financial, KKR & Targa Resources mit François Bloch
Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:
✅ LPL Financial
✅ KKR
✅ Targa Resources
👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZum Wochenschluss: SMI im Minus -- DAX volatil -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinig
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verbucht am Freitag Verluste, während sich der deutsche Aktienmarkt volatil präsentiert. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte fanden zum Wochenschluss keine gemeinsame Richtung.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}