Pro Kapital Group Aktie [Valor: 966604 / ISIN: EE3100006040]
30.12.2023 11:00:00

Change of key personnel

Pro Kapital Group
1.06 EUR -3.65%
Kaufen Verkaufen

AS Pro Kapital Grupp informs that Chief Financial Officer of the company Angelika Annus is leaving the position on her own initiative due to personal reasons.

Ann-Kristin Kuusik is the new Chief Financial Officer of the group starting 1 January 2024. She has worked in the company since 2014 as Financial Controller of the group. Ann-Kristin Kuusik does not hold any shares of AS Pro Kapital Grupp.

Comment of Angelika Annus: "Throughout my extensive tenure at Pro Kapital, I have embraced diverse roles, encountered various challenges, and undergone significant personal development. I am sincerely appreciative of the invaluable opportunity and rich experiences afforded to me. I extend my best wishes to the exceptional Pro Kapital team I have had the privilege to work with and to the company as a whole.” 

Comment of the Chairman of the Management Board of AS Pro Kapital Grupp Edoardo Preatoni:

 "It is with mixed emotions that we announce the departure of Angelika Annus, who has dedicated more than two decades of exemplary service to Pro Kapital Grupp. As Chief Financial Officer, Angelika has played a pivotal role in shaping the financial landscape of our organization and has contributed significantly to our growth and success.

We are pleased to announce that Ann-Kristin Kuusik will be stepping into the role previously held by Angelika Annus. Ann-Kristin brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record in financial leadership, making her the ideal choice to continue the legacy of excellence that Angelika has established.

As CEO of Pro Kapital Grupp, I have full confidence in Ann-Kristin's ability to seamlessly transition into her new role and further contribute to the financial stability and strategic growth of our company.

Please join me in extending best wishes to Angelika Annus in her future endeavors and welcoming Ann-Kristin Kuusik to her new role as CFO. We look forward to a continued journey of success and growth under Ann-Kristin's capable leadership.”

AS Pro Kapital Grupp
Phone: +372 614 4920
e-mail: prokapital@prokapital.ee

 


