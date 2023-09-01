Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Downing ONE VCT Aktie [Valor: 22775505 / ISIN: GB00BFRSVQ41]
01.09.2023 16:31:07

Change of Company Secretary and Registered Office

Downing ONE VCT
0.49 GBP 2.55%
1st September 2023

Thames Ventures VCT 1 Plc
(the "Company”)

(CRN: 03150868)

LEI: 213800R88MRC4Y3OIW86

Change of Company Secretary and Registered Office

Thames Ventures VCT 1 Plc is pleased to announce that Foresight Group LLP has been appointed as Company Secretary effective from today, succeeding Grant Whitehouse. The Board would like to express its thanks to Grant for his contributions to the Company over the years.

The Company also announces that effective from today, its registered office has changed to:

Foresight Group LLP
The Shard
32 London Bridge Street
London
SE1 9SG

The Directors accept responsibility for this announcement.

For further information please contact:

Stephen Thayer, Foresight Group: 0203 667 8104

-END-


