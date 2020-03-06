Change of Command Ceremony at Drumheller and Bowden Institutions

INNISFAIL, AB, March 5, 2020 /CNW/ - This week, the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) held Change of Command Ceremonies at Drumheller and Bowden Institutions. This occasion marked the change in command from outgoing Warden of Drumheller Institution, Darcy Emann, to incoming Warden Tracey Farmer. Bowden Institution marks the change in command from outgoing Warden Tracey Farmer, to incoming Warden Lawrence Hartigan.

The ceremony reinforces the responsibility of leadership in the role of Warden. It represents the symbolic passing of responsibility, authority, and accountability from one correctional leader to another.

This ceremony is an important tradition for CSC. It reaffirms the incoming leader's pledge to support CSC's mission and contribute to the safety and security of the public, employees and offenders.

Quick Facts

Drumheller

Drumheller Institution first opened in 1967 as a Medium Security Facility.

In 1997, a Minimum Security Facility adjacent to the Medium Facility was opened.

Drumheller Institution opened additional program and administrative areas to facilitate the increase to program, intervention and administrative services in September 2015 .

. Drumheller Institution is a clustered institution and can accommodate more than 700 offenders.

CSC employs close to 400 staff at Drumheller Institution.

Bowden

Bowden Institution opened as a medium-security facility in 1974. In 1992, a minimum-security farm annex was completed. Farm operations ceased in 2009, however, the minimum-security annex remained open. It is located in Innisfail, Alberta .

. Bowden institution is a clustered institution and can accommodate up to 600 offenders.

institution is a clustered institution and can accommodate up to 600 offenders. CSC employs more than 400 staff at Bowden Institution.

Bowden Institution provides resources and programming to offenders including educational, vocational, correctional, Indigenous and social programs.

Quote

"I am pleased to be here for the change of command ceremonies at Drumheller and Bowden Institutions. This is a long-standing tradition that allows us to witness the passing of responsibility between leaders," said Commissioner Anne Kelly. "Leading an institution requires taking ownership of the tremendous responsibilities that are before us to safely reintegrate offenders. It also means providing the kind of work environment that helps employees do their best work and leave their personal mark of excellence on Corrections."

- Commissioner Anne Kelly

