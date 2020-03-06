+++ Gewinn-Strategien 2020 mit technischer Analyse - Live in den Märkten! Hier anmelden +++ -w-
06.03.2020 00:10:00

Change of Command Ceremony at Drumheller and Bowden Institutions

INNISFAIL, AB, March 5, 2020 /CNW/ - This week, the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) held Change of Command Ceremonies at Drumheller and Bowden Institutions. This occasion marked the change in command from outgoing Warden of Drumheller Institution, Darcy Emann, to incoming Warden Tracey Farmer. Bowden Institution marks the change in command from outgoing Warden Tracey Farmer, to incoming Warden Lawrence Hartigan.

The ceremony reinforces the responsibility of leadership in the role of Warden. It represents the symbolic passing of responsibility, authority, and accountability from one correctional leader to another. 

This ceremony is an important tradition for CSC. It reaffirms the incoming leader's pledge to support CSC's mission and contribute to the safety and security of the public, employees and offenders.

Quick Facts

Drumheller

  • Drumheller Institution first opened in 1967 as a Medium Security Facility.
  • In 1997, a Minimum Security Facility adjacent to the Medium Facility was opened.
  • Drumheller Institution opened additional program and administrative areas to facilitate the increase to program, intervention and administrative services in September 2015.
  • Drumheller Institution is a clustered institution and can accommodate more than 700 offenders.
  • CSC employs close to 400 staff at Drumheller Institution.

Bowden

  • Bowden Institution opened as a medium-security facility in 1974. In 1992, a minimum-security farm annex was completed. Farm operations ceased in 2009, however, the minimum-security annex remained open. It is located in Innisfail, Alberta.
  • Bowden institution is a clustered institution and can accommodate up to 600 offenders.
  • CSC employs more than 400 staff at Bowden Institution.
  • Bowden Institution provides resources and programming to offenders including educational, vocational, correctional, Indigenous and social programs.

Quote

"I am pleased to be here for the change of command ceremonies at Drumheller and Bowden Institutions. This is a long-standing tradition that allows us to witness the passing of responsibility between leaders," said Commissioner Anne Kelly. "Leading an institution requires taking ownership of the tremendous responsibilities that are before us to safely reintegrate offenders. It also means providing the kind of work environment that helps employees do their best work and leave their personal mark of excellence on Corrections."

-           Commissioner Anne Kelly

Follow the Correctional Service of Canada on Twitter (@CSC_SCC_en) and Facebook (www.facebook.com/CorrectionalServices).

For more information, please visit the website www.csc-scc.gc.ca.

Related links:

Drumheller Institution
Bowden Institution

SOURCE Correctional Services of Canada Prairie Region

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

05.03.20
Vontobel: derimail - Es geht auch ohne Barriere
05.03.20
Gold durch lockere Geldpolitik der Zentralbanken unterstützt
05.03.20
Aktienmärkte weiterhin volatil | BX Swiss TV
05.03.20
SMI wieder über 200-Tage-Linie
05.03.20
Weekly Hits: Wasserstoff-Aktien – Energiegeladene Neuemissionen / Weltbörsen – Die Kurse schlagen kräftig aus / Rohstoffmonitor – Februar 2020
04.03.20
Metal options liquidity during London market hours
03.03.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.55% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf NVIDIA Corp
02.03.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

27.02.20
Schroders: Die versteckten Stars des europäischen Technologiesektors
26.02.20
Schroders: Klimadisruption: die neue Normalität
25.02.20
Schroders: Umweltinitiativen verbessern Stockholms Rang im Global Cities Index
mehr
Aktienmärkte weiterhin volatil | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Deshalb steigt der Euro zum Franken klar an
Roche-Mittel verspricht Hoffnung bei schweren Coronavirus-Fällen
US-Börsen verlieren kräftig an Boden -- SMI schliesst deutlich schwächer -- Verluste beim DAX -- Dow mit kräftigem Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Deutliches Plus an den US-Börsen -- SMI beendet Handel höher -- DAX schliesst im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Das hätte Buffett verdient, wenn er 2018 in Bitcoin statt JPMorgan-Aktien investiert hätte
Merz mahnt grosse Reform der Alterssicherung an
Clariant-Aktie gefragt: Saudische Sabic stockt Beteiligung an Clariant auf
Investor warnt: Bärenmarkt bei Tech-Aktien möglich
Stadler Rail erzielt leicht höheren Gewinn - Aktie endet dennoch deutlich im Minus
Investmenthaus: Diese Quarantäne-Aktien könnten von der Corona-Krise profitieren

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen verlieren kräftig an Boden -- SMI schliesst deutlich schwächer -- Verluste beim DAX -- Dow mit kräftigem Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der Heimatmarkt gab ebenso wie der deutsche DAX am Donnerstag kräftig ab. An den US-Börsen kam es am Donnerstag nach den deutlichen Vortagsgewinnen wieder zu einem Rücksetzer. Asien Börsen verzeichneten unterdessen Kursgewinne auf breiter Front.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;