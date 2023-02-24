|
24.02.2023 19:23:00
Change of Allotment Date
ALBION VENTURE CAPITAL TRUST PLC
CHANGE OF ALLOTMENT DATE
LEI Code 213800JKELS32V2OK421
On 10 October 2022 Albion Development VCT PLC, Albion Enterprise VCT PLC, Albion Technology & General VCT PLC, Albion Venture Capital Trust PLC, Crown Place VCT PLC and Kings Arms Yard VCT PLC (together "the Companies”) announced that they had published a Prospectus (comprising a Securities Note, Registration Document and Summary) in relation to offers for subscription for new Ordinary Shares in each of the Companies to raise, in aggregate, up to £50 million (before issue costs), together with over-allotment facilities (the "Offers").
The Board announces that it has, under advice, decided to delay the proposed date of the second allotment of shares, originally scheduled for 24 February 2023, as set out in the Prospectus in light of recent developments in the Albion managed portfolio.
The anticipated date of the next allotment will be 31 March 2023 for the 2022/2023 tax year and 14 April 2023 for the 2023/2024 tax year.
The Offers for Crown Place VCT PLC, Albion Development VCT PLC, Albion Enterprise VCT PLC, Albion Technology & General VCT PLC and Kings Arms Yard VCT PLC remain open for valid applications. Albion Venture Capital Trust PLC announced on 21 February 2023 that it had reached its Offer limit and was closed to further valid applications.
Enquiries:
Vikash Hansrani
Operations Partner, Albion Capital Group LLP
Tel: 0207 601 1850
24 February 2023
