Uponor Aktie [Valor: 472520 / ISIN: FI0009002158]
15.12.2023 13:10:00

Change in Uponor Corporation's financial reporting practice and date of Annual General Meeting 2024

Uponor Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 15 December 2023 at 2.10 pm EET

Change in Uponor Corporation's financial reporting practice and date of Annual General Meeting 2024

Uponor Corporation will change its financial reporting practice and only publish a half-year financial report and a financial statements bulletin in the future. Uponor will therefore not publish an interim report for January–March 2024 on 19 April 2024 nor an interim report for January–September 2024 on 23 October 2024 as previously announced.

As previously announced, the Uponor Corporation’s financial statements bulletin for 2023 will be published on 16 February 2024 at 09:00 EET and the half-year financial report for January–June 2024 will be published on 18 July 2024 at 09:00 EET.

In addition, the date of the Annual General Meeting will be moved to 28 June 2024 at 12:00 EET. Shareholders, who wish to have items put on the agenda of the Annual General Meeting, shall notify the company thereof latest by 10 May 2024 via email to agm@uponor.com. The Annual General Meeting was previously scheduled for 13 March 2024 at 15:00 EET.

Georg Fischer AG (‘GF’) has acquired through a public tender offer more than 90 per cent of all the issued and outstanding shares and votes in Uponor. GF has, on 17 November 2023, filed an application with the Redemption Committee of the Finland Chamber of Commerce to initiate compulsory redemption proceedings for the remaining shares under the Finnish Companies Act. GF has announced that it intends to cause the shares of Uponor to be delisted from Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. as soon as permitted and practicable under applicable laws.

The publication of the half-year financial report 2024 is subject to the timing of the delisting and will be published only if there is a regulatory requirement for this.


Further information:
Reetta Härkki
Senior Vice President and Chief Legal Officer
Uponor Corporation
Tel. +358 (0)20 129 2835

Markus Melkko
Chief Financial Officer
Uponor Corporation
Tel. +358 (0)20 129 2038

DISTRIBUTION:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Media
www.uponorgroup.com

About Uponor
Uponor is a leading global provider of solutions that efficiently and effectively move water through cities, buildings, and homes. We help customers in residential and commercial construction, municipalities, and utilities, be more productive – and continuously find new ways to conserve, manage and provide water responsibly, unlocking its potential to provide comfort, health, and efficiency. Our safe drinking water, energy-efficient radiant heating and cooling systems, and reliable infrastructure solutions are sold in more than 80 countries. Uponor employs about 3,600 professionals in 26 countries in Europe and North America. In 2022, the company’s net sales totalled approximately €1.4 billion. Uponor Corporation is based in Finland and listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. Uponor is part of the Georg Fischer group, located in Schaffhausen, Switzerland. www.uponorgroup.com

 


