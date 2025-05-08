Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’100 -0.1%  SPI 16’526 0.0%  Dow 41’114 0.7%  DAX 23’267 0.7%  Euro 0.9344 0.3%  EStoxx50 5’267 0.7%  Gold 3’342 -0.7%  Bitcoin 82’132 2.7%  Dollar 0.8273 0.5%  Öl 61.4 0.8% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Top News
Investment-Note für Henkel vz-Aktie: Neue Analyse von Bernstein Research
Neue Analyse: UBS AG bewertet Heidelberg Materials-Aktie mit Neutral
Rheinmetall-Analyse: Buy-Bewertung für Rheinmetall-Aktie von UBS AG
LANXESS-Aktie gibt dennoch nach: LANXESS bestätigt Jahresziele - EBITDA deutlich über Vorjahr
Maersk-Aktie tiefer: Maersk senkt Prognose für Containerumschlag
Suche...
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

08.05.2025 09:48:08

Change in the Supervisory Board of AS Ekspress Grupp

Ekspress GroupShs
1.02 EUR -0.97%
Kaufen Verkaufen

The Chairman of the Supervisory Board of AS Ekspress Grupp Priit Rohumaa submitted his resignation as a member of the Supervisory Board and Audit Committee of AS Ekspress Grupp.

The Supervisory Board of AS Ekspress Grupp will continue with three members: Hans H. Luik, Sami Seppänen and Triin Hertmann. The new Chairman of the Supervisory Board and the member of the Audit Committee will be elected on the next ordinary board meeting.

Hans H. Luik
Member of the Supervisory Board
hans@egrupp.ee

AS Ekspress Grupp is the leading Baltic media group whose key activities include web media content production, and publishing of newspapers, magazines and books. The Group also operates an electronic ticket sales platform and ticket sales offices and offers outdoor screen service in Estonia and Latvia. Ekspress Grupp launched its operations in 1989 and employs almost 1,100 people.


Nachrichten zu Ekspress GroupShs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten