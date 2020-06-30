Immer auf dem Laufenden bleiben - mit unserem täglichen Börsen-Newsletter! Jetzt abonnieren! -w-
30.06.2020 09:16:00

Change in the Number of Shares and Votes in Immunovia AB (publ)

LUND, Sweden, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Immunovia AB (publ) ("Immunovia") today announced that the number of shares and votes in Immunovia has changed due to the fact that shares have been registered after the directed share issue which was carried out in June 2020.

Through the registration of shares after the new issue, the number of outstanding shares and votes increases by 2,948,228 from 19,654,853 to 22,603,081. The share capital increases by SEK 147,411.40 from SEK 982,742.65 to SEK 1,130 154.05.

This is information that Immunovia is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 09:00 CET on June 30, 2020.

About Immunovia

Immunovia AB is a diagnostic company that is developing and commercializing highly accurate blood tests for the early detection of cancer and autoimmune diseases based on Immunovia's proprietary test platform called IMMray™. Tests are based on antibody biomarker microarray analysis using advanced machine-learning and bioinformatics to single-out a set of relevant biomarkers that indicate a certain disease. Thus, forming a unique "disease biomarker signature".

The company was founded in 2007, based on cancer studies and ground-breaking research in the Department of Immuntechnology at Lund University and CREATE Health Cancer Center, Sweden.

The first product, IMMray™ PanCan-d, is undergoing clinical evaluation in some of the world's largest clinical studies for pancreatic cancer, PanFAM-1, PanSYM-1 and PanDIA-1 and is currently entering the final validation for sales start Q4 2020. When validated, IMMray™ PanCan-d will be the first blood-based test for early diagnosis of pancreatic cancer on the market, with a potential to significantly improve patient survival and outcome.

Immunovia Dx Laboratories located in Marlborough, Massachusetts, USA and Lund, Sweden will provide laboratory testing services in two accredited reference laboratories.

Immunovia's shares (IMMNOV) are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, please visit www.immunovia.com.

For more information, please contact:
Julie Silber
Director of Investor Relations, Immunovia
Email: julie.silber@immunovia.com 
Tel: +46-7-93-486-277

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/immunovia-ab/r/change-in-the-number-of-shares-and-votes-in-immunovia-ab--publ-,c3144609

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/13121/3144609/1271633.pdf

Release

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/change-in-the-number-of-shares-and-votes-in-immunovia-ab-publ-301085636.html

SOURCE Immunovia AB

