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22.09.2026 16:30:03
Change in the Management of Döllken Profiles GmbH
|
Change in the Management of Döllken Profiles GmbH
Buttenwiesen, September 22, 2026
SURTECO GROUP SE announces an important change in its management team. Ms. Martina Baden, Head of Business Unit Profiles and Managing Director of Döllken Profiles GmbH, will be leaving the SURTECO GROUP at her own request to pursue new professional challenges and opportunities.
Over the past years, Ms. Baden has played a key role in the successful development of both Döllken Profiles GmbH and the Business Unit Profiles through her strong customer focus, outstanding commitment, and extensive professional expertise. Through her strategic competence, clear leadership, and unwavering dedication to customers, employees, and the company, she has provided numerous important impulses and achieved sustainable successes. Under her leadership, significant projects were advanced, market positions were strengthened, and the company’s successful development was further shaped and accelerated.
The SURTECO Group would like to sincerely thank Ms. Baden for the trusting cooperation and the valuable contribution she has made during her time with the company. Her commitment and achievements have had a lasting impact on the development of Döllken Profiles GmbH and the entire Group.
Mr. Reinhold Affhüppe will continue in his role as Managing Director of Döllken Profiles GmbH and will assume interim responsibility for the Sales and Finance functions previously managed by Ms. Baden. Together with the existing management team, he will ensure the continued successful operation of the business and the consistent execution of all ongoing activities.
The SURTECO Group will provide information on the future organizational structure and succession arrangements at the appropriate time.
Martina Baden
About Döllken Profiles
Döllken Profiles specializes in innovative, high-quality profile solutions and is a leading specialist in plastics extrusion. Its portfolio includes skirting boards for a wide range of applications, custom-engineered technical profiles, and highly durable LED strips.
Working closely with its customers, Döllken Profiles develops tailored solutions that meet demanding technical and design requirements. Since 2002, the Profiles Business Unit has been part of SURTECO GROUP SE.
For more information about Döllken Profiles, please visit: www.doellken-profiles.com
About SURTECO
SURTECO GROUP SE, headquartered in Buttenwiesen, Germany, is an internationally active, publicly listed mid-sized company specializing in surface technology. The Company brings together leading national and international brands under one roof.
Its product portfolio includes printed decor papers, release papers, decorative surface films, and edgebands based on specialty papers and plastics. Its range also extends to plastic skirting boards, technical profiles for industrial applications, roller shutter systems, and coated fabrics.
In 2025, the Group generated approximately € 821 million in revenue and employed around 3,600 people across 24 production sites worldwide. SURTECO primarily serves customers in the wood-based materials, flooring, and furniture industries, as well as the interior design and fit-out sectors.
For more information, please visit: www.surteco.com
Contact
Döllken Profiles GmbH
Marketing Department
End of Media Release
Issuer: SURTECO GROUP SE
Key word(s): Enterprise
22.09.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SURTECO GROUP SE
|Johan-Viktor-Bausch-Str. 2
|86647 Buttenwiesen
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)8274 99 88-0
|E-mail:
|ir@surteco.com
|Internet:
|www.surteco.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005176903
|WKN:
|517 690
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|52990096XE56IELO5P09
|EQS News ID:
|2402282
|End of News
|EQS Media
|
2402282 22.09.2026 CET/CEST
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