Enefit Green AS Registered Shs Aktie [Valor: 114146768 / ISIN: EE3100137985]
Change in the Management Board of Enefit Green

As previously communicated via the stock exchange announcement of 28 June 2024, Veiko Räim's mandate as a Member of the Management Board and CFO of Enefit Green expired on 24 September 2024. The process of selecting a new board member is ongoing.

Until the new CEO Juhan Aguraiuja takes office on 14 October 2024, the Management Board of Enefit Green will continue to work with two members on a temporary basis. In addition to interim CEO Andres Maasing, the Management Board also includes Innar Kaasik, who is responsible for production and asset management.


Further information:
Sven Kunsing
Head of Finance Communication
investor@enefitgreen.ee
https://enefitgreen.ee/en/investorile/

Enefit Green is one of the leading renewable energy producers in the Baltic Sea area. The Company operates wind farms in Estonia and Lithuania, waste-to-energy CHP plant in Estonia, solar farms in Estonia and Poland and a hydroelectric plant in Estonia. In addition, the Company is developing several wind and solar farms in the mentioned countries, Latvia and Finland. As of the end of Q2 2024, the Company had a total installed electricity production capacity of 587 MW and a total installed heat production capacity of 50 MW. During 2023, the Company produced 1,343 GWh of electricity, 604 GWh of heat energy and 156 thousand tonnes of wood pellets. In the end of 2023, Enefit Green exited the biomass based CHP and pellet production businesses.


