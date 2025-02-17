Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Cap Gemini Aktie [Valor: 488070 / ISIN: FR0000125338]
17.02.2025 19:30:00

Change in the composition of Capgemini's Board of Directors proposed to the 2025 Shareholders' Meeting

Cap Gemini
175.49 CHF 0.25%
Media relations:
Victoire Grux
Tel.: +33 6 04 52 16 55
victoire.grux@capgemini.com

Investor relations:
Vincent Biraud
Tel.: +33 1 47 54 50 87
vincent.biraud@capgemini.com

Change in the composition of Capgemini’s Board of Directors
proposed to the 2025 Shareholders’ Meeting

Paris, February 17, 2025 – The Board of Directors of Capgemini SE, meeting on February 17, 2025, deliberated, based on the report of the Ethics & Governance Committee, on the change in its composition to be proposed to the next Shareholders’ Meeting of May 7, 2025.

The Board of Directors decided to propose to the 2025 Shareholders’ Meeting, i) the renewal of the terms of office of Messrs. Patrick Pouyanné and Kurt Sievers and ii) the appointment of Mr. Jean-Marc Chéry as member of the Board of Directors, for a term of four years. This proposal is in line with the Board’s ambition to enrich the diversity of its profiles and deepen its industry expertise.

Mr. Jean-Marc Chéry, a French national, is the President and Chief Executive Officer of STMicroelectronics, a global semiconductor company at the heart of the Intelligent Industry, committed to manufacturing sustainable technologies and offering its customers innovative solutions. He would also bring to the Board his expertise in technology, artificial intelligence, and industry knowledge, particularly in the automotive and energy sectors.

The Board considers Mr. Jean-Marc Chéry to be independent pursuant to the criteria of the AFEP-MEDEF Code to which the Company refers.

Assuming the adoption of these resolutions by the Shareholders’ Meeting of May 7, 2025, the composition of the Board of Directors would therefore count 15 directors, including two directors representing employees and one director representing employee shareholders. 83% of its members would be independent1, 40% would have international profiles and 42% would be women1.

BIOGRAPHY
Mr. Jean-Marc Chéry

Mr. Jean-Marc Chéry is STMicroelectronics’ (ST) President of the Managing Board and Chief Executive Officer and has held this position since May 2018.

Mr. Jean-Marc Chéry is a graduate of the École Nationale Supérieure d’Arts et Métiers (ENSAM) in Paris.

He began his career in the Quality department of Matra, the French engineering group. In 1986, he joined Thomson Semiconducteurs, which subsequently became ST, and held various management positions in product planning and manufacturing, rising to lead ST’s silicon wafer manufacturing plant in Tours, France, and later in Rousset, France. In 2005, Mr. Chéry successfully led the company-wide 6-inch wafer-manufacturing restructuring program before taking charge of ST’s Front-End Manufacturing operations in Asia Pacific. In 2008, he was promoted to Chief Technology Officer and assumed additional responsibilities for Manufacturing and Quality (2011) and the Digital Product sector (2012). In 2014, he was appointed ST’s Chief Operating Officer responsible for Technology and Manufacturing operations. In July 2017, Mr. Chéry was appointed Deputy CEO with overall responsibility for Technology and Manufacturing, as well as for Sales and Marketing operations.

He has sat on the Board of Directors of Legrand since 2021 and has chaired its Commitment & CSR Committee since 2023. He is also a member of France Industrie. He has been chair of the Board of Directors at the Global Semiconductor Alliance (GSA) since December 2024. He has served as Chairman of the France – Malaysia Business Council at Medef International since 2018.

About Capgemini
Capgemini is a global business and technology transformation partner, helping organizations to accelerate their dual transition to a digital and sustainable world, while creating tangible impact for enterprises and society. It is a responsible and diverse group of 340,000 team members in more than 50 countries. With its strong over 55-year heritage, Capgemini is trusted by its clients to unlock the value of technology to address the entire breadth of their business needs. It delivers end-to-end services and solutions leveraging strengths from strategy and design to engineering, all fueled by its market leading capabilities in AI, cloud and data, combined with its deep industry expertise and partner ecosystem. The Group reported 2023 global revenues of €22.5 billion.
Get The Future You Want | www.capgemini.com

1         The Directors representing employees and employee shareholders are not taken into account in calculating this percentage, in accordance with the provisions of the AFEP-MEDEF Code and the French Commercial Code.

Attachment


