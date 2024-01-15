



Change in the business name and the articles of association of a subsidiary of AS Pro Kapital Grupp

15.01.2024, the new business name of OÜ Dunte Arendus, a subsidiary of AS Pro Kapital Grupp, was entered in the commercial register – OÜ Kindrali Majad. The new wording of the articles of association in connection with the change of business name was also approved.

Edoardo Axel Preatoni

Member of the Management Board

Phone: +372 614 4920

e-mail: prokapital@prokapital.ee





