|
15.01.2024 09:00:00
Change in the business name and the articles of association of a subsidiary of AS Pro Kapital Grupp
Pro Kapital Group
0.85 EUR 0.00%
Change in the business name and the articles of association of a subsidiary of AS Pro Kapital Grupp
15.01.2024, the new business name of OÜ Dunte Arendus, a subsidiary of AS Pro Kapital Grupp, was entered in the commercial register – OÜ Kindrali Majad. The new wording of the articles of association in connection with the change of business name was also approved.
Edoardo Axel Preatoni
Member of the Management Board
Phone: +372 614 4920
e-mail: prokapital@prokapital.ee
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Nachrichten zu Pro Kapital Group Ltd
|
19.10.16
|Original-Research: Pro Kapital Grupp AS (von BankM - Repräsentanz der biw Ba... (dpa-afx)
|
10.06.16
|Original-Research: Pro Kapital Grupp AS (von BankM - Repräsentanz der biw Ba... (dpa-afx)
|
22.10.15
|Original-Research: Pro Kapital Grupp AS (von BankM - Repräsentanz der biw Ba... (dpa-afx)
|
23.04.15
|Original-Research: Pro Kapital Grupp AS (von BankM - Repräsentanz der biw Ba... (dpa-afx)
|
24.11.14
|Original-Research: Pro Kapital Grupp AS (von BankM - Repräsentanz der biw Ba... (dpa-afx)