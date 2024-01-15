Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'218 0.6%  SPI 14'631 0.7%  Dow 37'593 -0.3%  DAX 16'705 1.0%  Euro 0.9352 0.2%  EStoxx50 4'480 0.9%  Gold 2'056 0.4%  Bitcoin 36'389 2.1%  Dollar 0.8530 0.1%  Öl 78.4 0.1% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Nestlé3886335Roche1203204UBS24476758Novartis1200526Meyer Burger10850379Swiss Re12688156Lonza1384101Swiss Steel579566Zurich Insurance1107539Geberit3017040Partners Group2460882ABB1222171Richemont21048333Sika41879292Sandoz124359842
Top News
Ausblick: Morgan Stanley öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal
Ausblick: Goldman Sachs stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor
SNB in der Kritik: Ökonomen bemängeln SNB-Verzicht auf Ausschüttung für Kantone
Temenos-Aktie: Temenos ernennt zwei neue Geschäftsleitungsmitglieder
Manpower-Aktie: Manpower Group erhält neuen Schweiz-Chef
Suche...
Jetzt traden!

Pro Kapital Group Aktie [Valor: 966604 / ISIN: EE3100006040]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
15.01.2024 09:00:00

Change in the business name and the articles of association of a subsidiary of AS Pro Kapital Grupp

finanzen.net zero Pro Kapital Group-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

Pro Kapital Group
0.85 EUR 0.00%
Kaufen Verkaufen


 

Change in the business name and the articles of association of a subsidiary of AS Pro Kapital Grupp

15.01.2024, the new business name of OÜ Dunte Arendus, a subsidiary of AS Pro Kapital Grupp, was entered in the commercial register – OÜ Kindrali Majad. The new wording of the articles of association in connection with the change of business name was also approved.

Edoardo Axel Preatoni
Member of the Management Board
Phone: +372 614 4920
e-mail: prokapital@prokapital.ee


 


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Pro Kapital Group Ltd

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten