28.02.2024 23:40:00
Change in the Board of Anoto
Stockholm, 28 February 2024 – Anoto Group AB (publ) ("Anoto” or the "Company”) announces that Hans Haywood (former CEO of Anoto) and Pedro Pinto has requested their own resignation from the board of Anoto with immediate effect. Anoto board will still consist of Dennis Song as the chairman of the board and Injoon Chung, and is therefore not quorum until the EGM scheduled to be held on March 8, 2024 elects new board members.
For further information contact:
Dennis Song, Chairman of the Board
For more information about Anoto, visit www.anoto.com or email ir@anoto.com
Anoto Group AB (publ), Reg.No. 556532-3929, Flaggan 1165, 116 74 Stockholm
About Anoto Group
Anoto is a publicly held Swedish technology company known globally for innovation in the area of information-rich patterns and the optical recognition of those patterns. It is a leader in digital writing and drawing solutions, having historically used its proprietary technology to develop smartpens and related software. These smartpens enrich the daily lives of millions of people around the world. Anoto currently has three main business lines: Livescribe retail, Enterprise Forms and OEM. Anoto also holds a stake in Knowledge AI, a leading AI based education solution company. Anoto is traded on the Small Cap list of Nasdaq Stockholm under ANOT.
Nachrichten zu Anoto Group AB Registered Shs
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Anoto Group AB Registered Shs
