Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’414 -0.2%  SPI 14’853 -0.3%  Dow 38’949 -0.1%  DAX 17’601 0.3%  Euro 0.9527 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4’884 0.0%  Gold 2’035 0.2%  Bitcoin 53’969 7.6%  Dollar 0.8788 0.0%  Öl 83.3 0.2% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Idorsia36346343Holcim1221405Novartis1200526Sandoz124359842Zurich Insurance1107539Swiss Re12688156Meyer Burger10850379NVIDIA994529Swisscom874251Alcon43249246ABB1222171Lonza1384101
Top News
Ausblick: KION GROUP zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal
Ausblick: Adecco SA gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher
Ausblick: Covestro legt Quartalsergebnis vor
Ausblick: AB InBev präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
Ausblick: Befesa gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus

Anoto Group AB Registered Shs Aktie [Valor: 38418878 / ISIN: SE0010415281]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
28.02.2024 23:40:00

Change in the Board of Anoto

finanzen.net zero Anoto Group AB Registered Shs-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

Anoto Group AB Registered Shs
0.31 SEK -0.48%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Stockholm, 28 February 2024 – Anoto Group AB (publ) ("Anoto” or the "Company”) announces that Hans Haywood (former CEO of Anoto) and Pedro Pinto has requested their own resignation from the board of Anoto with immediate effect. Anoto board will still consist of Dennis Song as the chairman of the board and Injoon Chung, and is therefore not quorum until the EGM scheduled to be held on March 8, 2024 elects new board members.

For further information contact:

Dennis Song, Chairman of the Board

For more information about Anoto, visit www.anoto.com or email ir@anoto.com

Anoto Group AB (publ), Reg.No. 556532-3929, Flaggan 1165, 116 74 Stockholm

About Anoto Group

Anoto is a publicly held Swedish technology company known globally for innovation in the area of information-rich patterns and the optical recognition of those patterns. It is a leader in digital writing and drawing solutions, having historically used its proprietary technology to develop smartpens and related software. These smartpens enrich the daily lives of millions of people around the world. Anoto currently has three main business lines: Livescribe retail, Enterprise Forms and OEM. Anoto also holds a stake in Knowledge AI, a leading AI based education solution company. Anoto is traded on the Small Cap list of Nasdaq Stockholm under ANOT.

Attachment


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Anoto Group AB Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Anoto Group AB Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Kommt eine Leitzinssenkung im März? – BX Morningcall mit François Bloch & Dr. Karsten Junius

Heute im BX Morningcall zu Gast: Dr. Karsten Junius, Chefökonom der Bank J. Safra Sarasin AG.

Die Inflationsrate ist im Januar auf 1.3 % gesunken, was auch die Schweizerische Nationalbank (SNB) überrascht hat. Dr. Karsten Junius diskutiert im Gespräch mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss, und Investmentstratege François Bloch, wie die weitere Entwicklung aussieht und ob die SNB die Leitzinsen senken wird. Weitere Themen des Interviews sind:
✔️ der Einfluss des starken Schweizer Frankens auf den Aktienmarkt und
✔️ die Prognosen für dieses Jahr.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Kommt eine Leitzinssenkung im März? – BX Morningcall mit François Bloch & Dr. Karsten Junius

Inside Trading & Investment

28.02.24 Bitcoin Kurs nahe 60.000 Dollar – Coinbase Aktie gefragt
28.02.24 Attraktive Sekundärmarktopportunitäten
28.02.24 Marktüberblick: Lanxess mit Wertminderungsbedarf im Fokus
28.02.24 SMI kommt nicht in Schwung
28.02.24 UBS KeyInvest: DAX – Das nächste Rekordhoch
27.02.24 Julius Bär: 10.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Cie Financiere Richemont SA, Nestle SA, Roche Holding AG, Partners Group Holding AG, Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Spruengl
27.02.24 Kommt eine Leitzinssenkung im März? – BX Morningcall mit François Bloch & Dr. Karsten Junius
27.02.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Richemont, Swiss Re, Zurich Insurance
26.02.24 E-mini S&P 500 Equal Weight futures: Classic index gets a new look
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11’886.61 19.70 BVSSMU
Short 12’124.70 13.93 F1SSMU
Short 12’591.00 8.86 SSMFBU
SMI-Kurs: 11’414.38 28.02.2024 17:31:07
Long 10’953.23 19.37 SSRM0U
Long 10’678.61 13.29 SSQMJU
Long 10’250.43 8.89 T1SSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Roche-Aktie legt leicht zu: Roche erwägt offenbar Verkauf von Esbriet
Meyer Burger-Aktie zweistellig im Plus: Deutscher Wirschaftsminister wirbt für rasche Lösung
Idorsia-Aktie springt zeitweise über 45 Prozent hoch: Short-Eindeckungen und mögliche Refinanzierung treiben Idorsia an
Idorsia-Aktie fällt nach Kurssprung letztlich zurück: Idorsia verschafft sich über Abkommen mit Viatris finanziellen Spielraum
Vor Bitcoin-Halving im April: Lohnt sich Bitcoin-Mining aktuell?
Arbonia-Aktie springt dennoch 21 Prozent hoch: Arbonia rutscht 2023 in Verlustzone und will Klimadivision verkaufen
Super Micro Computer-Aktie stärker: Super Micro Computer stellt neues KI-System mit Superchip von NVIDIA vor
Trotz guter Zahlen und hoher Dividenden: Warum läuft die Zurich-Aktie seit Jahren seitwärts?
König der Magnificent 7: So steht es um die KI-Aktie NVIDIA
Beyond Meat rutscht tiefer ins Minus - Umsatz über Erwartungen - Beyond Meat-Aktie mit Kursexplosion

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit