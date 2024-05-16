Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Tallink Grupp ASShs Aktie [Valor: 1682040 / ISIN: EE3100004466]
16.05.2024 12:00:00

Change in substantial shareholding

Tallink Grupp ASShs
0.72 EUR 0.00%
Baltic Cruises Investment L.P. has notified AS Tallink Grupp of substantial changes in shareholdings. As at 15 May 2024 Baltic Cruises Investment L.P. holds 34,762,362 shares which represent 4.6751% of AS Tallink Grupp. Before the substantial change Baltic Cruises Investment L.P. held 43,831,732 shares, which represented 5.8948% of the aggregate of votes represented by the shares of AS Tallink Grupp.

Baltic Cruises Holding L.P. has notified AS Tallink Grupp of substantial changes in shareholdings. As at 15 May 2024 Baltic Cruises Holding L.P. holds 65,010,589 shares which represent 8.743 % of the aggregate of votes represented by the shares of AS Tallink Grupp. Before the substantial change Baltic Cruises Holding L.P. held 81,971,609 shares, which represented 11.0241% of the aggregate of votes represented by the shares of AS Tallink Grupp.


Anneli Simm
Investor Relations Manager

AS Tallink Grupp
Sadama 5
10111 Tallinn, Estonia
E-mail anneli.simm@tallink.ee


