Change in QPR Software Plc's management team: Chief Revenue Officer Eric Allart is leaving the company

























QPR SOFTWARE PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 27 June 2023, at 5 pm EET

























QPR Software Plc and Chief Revenue Officer Eric Allart have decided that he will leave his position in the company. Allart's work obligation with the company has ended with immediate effect. CEO Heikki Veijola is currently serving as the company's interim Chief Revenue Officer.

"I thank Eric for his commitment and contribution to the development of QPR's sales over the past year," says QPR CEO Heikki Veijola.

"I would like to warmly thank our customers and partners for their good cooperation. I would also like to thank all my QPR colleagues for the time and hard work they have put in for the common goals and the company’s growth,” commented Eric Allart.









For further information:

Heikki Veijola

Chief Executive Officer

QPR Software Plc

Tel. +358 40 922 6029









About QPR Software

QPR Software Plc (Nasdaq Helsinki) provides process mining, performance management, and enterprise architecture solutions for digital transformation, strategy execution, and business process improvement in over 50 countries. QPR software allows customers to gain valuable insights for informed decisions that make a difference.

www.qpr.com











