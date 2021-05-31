SMI 11’419 -0.1%  SPI 14’728 0.0%  Dow 34’529 0.2%  DAX 15’482 -0.3%  Euro 1.0977 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’068 -0.1%  Gold 1’905 -0.2%  Bitcoin 32’221 0.4%  Dollar 0.9000 0.0%  Öl 68.9 -0.8% 

Swedish Match AB Registered Aktie [Valor: 111242750 / ISIN: SE0015812219]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
31.05.2021 10:10:00

Change in number of shares and votes in Swedish Match AB (publ)

Swedish Match AB Registered
8.42 CHF 0.00%
Kaufen Verkaufen

STOCKHOLM, May 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In May, the number of shares and votes in Swedish Match AB (publ) increased as a result of the share split (ratio 10:1) that was resolved by Swedish Match AB's Annual General Meeting on April 13, 2021, through which each existing share was divided into ten shares.

As of May 31, 2021, the total number of shares in the Company amounts to 1,580,000,000 shares (previously 158,000,000 shares). The share capital of 389,515,417.20 SEK remains unchanged. At the time of the publication of this press release, Swedish Match holds 8,602,380 shares in treasury.

Contacts:

Lars Dahlgren
President and Chief Executive Officer
Phone +46 8 658 0441

Anders Larsson
Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President Group Finance
Phone +46 10 139 3006

Emmett Harrison
Senior Vice President Investor Relations
Phone +46 70 938 0173

__________

This information is information that Swedish Match AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 10.00 a.m. CET on May 31, 2021.

___________

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/swedish-match/r/change-in-number-of-shares-and-votes-in-swedish-match-ab--publ-,c3357222

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/2004/3357222/1425129.pdf

Swedish Match share split 2021 ENG

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/change-in-number-of-shares-and-votes-in-swedish-match-ab-publ-301302289.html

SOURCE Swedish Match

﻿

Nachrichten zu Swedish Match AB Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Swedish Match AB Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Jetzt kostenlos anmelden!

Es gibt zwei Arten von Blockchains: die Öffentlichen und die Privaten. Welche Unterschiede es gibt und welche Möglichkeiten sie mit sich bringen, erfahren Sie im B2B-Seminar heute um 11 Uhr!

Jetzt kostenlos anmelden!

Inside

05:55 Daily Markets: SMI – Mittelfristiges Kursziel vor Augen / Amazon – Abwärtstrend setzt sich fort
28.05.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 11.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Richemont, Dufry, Swatch
28.05.21 Den Punkt erwischen!
28.05.21 Vontobel: derimail - Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
28.05.21 Marktüberblick: Bayer-Aktie unter Druck
28.05.21 SMI - die Luft wird dünner
27.05.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.50% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Burckhardt Compression Holding AG
25.05.21 Marktupdate 25. Mai 21: SMI knackt Rekordmarke | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Marktupdate 25. Mai 21: SMI knackt Rekordmarke | BX Swiss TV

Zum Start in die Pfingstwoche hat auch der SMI ein neues Allzeithoch erreicht. Welche Daten und welche Aktien den Leitindex bewegen erfahren Sie im Marktupdate mit Georg Zimmermann bei BX Swiss TV.

#BXSwiss #Börse #SMI #Berichtssaison #Richemont #Swatch

Marktupdate 25. Mai 21: SMI knackt Rekordmarke | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Trotz Kursrutsch: Cathie Wood investierte weiter in Coinbase-Aktien
Probleme in der Lieferkette: Tesla kann tausende Model 3 und Y nicht fertigstellen
Indien will wohl Kryptomarkt regulieren - Weitere Turbulenzen für Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin & Co. voraus?
SMI leicht im Minus -- DAX etwas leichter -- Asiatische Börsen in Rot
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 21: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Dogecoin kaufen - diese Möglichkeiten gibt es zum Dogecoin-Handel
Lucid Motors holt vor Börsengang Experten von Intel, Waymo und Co. an Bord
Novartis bricht Studien zu Augenmedikament Beovu vorzeitig ab - Novartis-Aktie verliert
Aufwärtspotenzial: Wedbush hebt den Daumen für die Coinbase-Aktie
Für den guten Zweck: Das steckt hinter der "Bitcoin Pizza"

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit