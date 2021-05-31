|
31.05.2021 10:10:00
Change in number of shares and votes in Swedish Match AB (publ)
STOCKHOLM, May 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In May, the number of shares and votes in Swedish Match AB (publ) increased as a result of the share split (ratio 10:1) that was resolved by Swedish Match AB's Annual General Meeting on April 13, 2021, through which each existing share was divided into ten shares.
As of May 31, 2021, the total number of shares in the Company amounts to 1,580,000,000 shares (previously 158,000,000 shares). The share capital of 389,515,417.20 SEK remains unchanged. At the time of the publication of this press release, Swedish Match holds 8,602,380 shares in treasury.
Contacts:
Lars Dahlgren
President and Chief Executive Officer
Phone +46 8 658 0441
Anders Larsson
Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President Group Finance
Phone +46 10 139 3006
Emmett Harrison
Senior Vice President Investor Relations
Phone +46 70 938 0173
__________
This information is information that Swedish Match AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 10.00 a.m. CET on May 31, 2021.
___________
