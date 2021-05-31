Change in number of shares and votes in Boliden

BOLIDEN, Sweden, May 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As previously announced, the annual general meeting in Boliden on 27 May 2021 resolved on an automatic share redemption procedure including a split of Boliden's shares, a so called share split 2:1. The share split was carried out during May whereby each existing share was divided into two shares, one of which was referred to as a redemption share. Thus, the number of shares and votes in Boliden increased by 273,511,169 to a total of 547,022,338.

As part of the share redemption procedure, the Swedish Companies Registration Office has today registered the redemption of the 273,511,169 redemption shares that were issued through the share split. As of 31 May 2021 the number of shares and votes in Boliden again totals 273,511,169. The redemption will be effected through an automatic process handled by Euroclear Sweden with 2 June 2021 as record date and shareholders do not need to take any action. Thereafter, the redemption amount of SEK 6 for each redeemed share will be distributed around 7 June 2021.

For more information about the redemption procedure, please see Boliden's website, www.boliden.com.

Boliden is a metals company with a focus on sustainable development. Our roots are Nordic, our market global. Our core competence lies within the fields of exploration, mining, smelting and metal recycling. Boliden has around 6,000 employees and an annual turnover of SEK 50 billion. The share is listed in the Large Cap segment on NASDAQ OMX Stockholm.

