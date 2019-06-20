Change in Kamux's Management Team: Jennie Stenbom to Take up New Responsibilities Outside Kamux

HELSINKI, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ms. Jennie Stenbom, Kamux's Chief People Officer and Member of the Management Team, has decided to leave to take up new responsibilities outside the company. She will continue in her current position until 19 September, 2019. Kamux will initiate a replacement recruitment immediately.

Kamux Corporation

For more information:

Juha Kalliokoski, CEO

Tel. +358-50-544-5538

Kamux Corporation is a retail chain specializing in the sale of used cars and related integrated services that has grown rapidly. The first Kamux car showroom started its operations in 2003 in Hämeenlinna, Finland and the company currently has 48 car showrooms in Finland, sixteen in Sweden and four in Germany. Since its founding, the company has sold more than 200,000 used cars, of which 46,596 were sold in 2018. Kamux's revenue reached EUR 527.8 million in 2018. In 2018, Kamux's average number of employees was 472 in terms of full-time equivalent employees. The shares of Kamux are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

