Innofactor Aktie [Valor: 521651 / ISIN: FI0009007637]
29.10.2024 11:35:00

Change in Innofactor Plc’s Executive Board

Innofactor
1.70 EUR 1.19%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Innofactor Plc Stock Exchange Release, on October 29, 2024, at 12:35 Finnish time

Innofactor Plc’s CFO Antti Rokala has resigned from his position on October 29, 2024. During his notice period, Rokala will not have any work obligations.

Innofactor has initiated actions to hire a new CFO. In the interim, CEO Sami Ensio will assume the responsibilities of the CFO.

Espoo, October 29, 2024

INNOFACTOR PLC

Sami Ensio, CEO

Additional information:
Sami Ensio, CEO
Innofactor Plc
Tel. +358 50 584 2029
sami.ensio@innofactor.com

Distribution:
NASDAQ Helsinki
Main media
www.innofactor.com

Innofactor
Innofactor is the leading driver of the modern digital organization in the Nordic Countries for its about 1,000 customers in commercial and public sector. Innofactor has the widest solution offering and leading know-how in the Microsoft ecosystem in the Nordics. Innofactor has about 600 enthusiastic and motivated top specialists in Finland, Sweden, Denmark and Norway. The Innofactor Plc share is listed in the technology section of the main list of Nasdaq Helsinki Oy. www.innofactor.com #ModernDigitalOrganization #PeopleFirst #CreatingSmiles #BeTheRealYou