Change in Harvia’s Management Team: Philipp Krauth appointed as Managing Director of EOS Group and Head of EOS Brand and Products

Harvia Plc, Stock Exchange Release, 3 June 2024 at 11:45 a.m. EEST





Harvia Plc has appointed Philipp Krauth as Managing Director of EOS, Head of EOS Brands and Products, and a member of Harvia’s Management Team. In his role, Krauth will be responsible for leading EOS Group and ensuring a distinct and exciting identity for Harvia Group’s highest-end solutions that are sold under the EOS brand.

Philipp Krauth is an experienced global business leader with proven skills in customer and supplier relations and brand management. He is currently the CEO of Outdoorchef AG and has previously acted as Managing Director of Wolf Steel Ltd.’s Napoleon brand in Europe and Managing Director of Newell Brands Inc. in Germany and Austria. Krauth has also worked for ten years for Hansgrohe Group and has held several managerial positions in Asia.

"I am very pleased to have Philipp join Harvia’s Management Team. He will bring a wealth of relevant industry experience in managing high-end brands as well as in commercial excellence and leading global businesses. Importantly, he has experience of similar industry transformations as the one currently under way in the global sauna business – a shift from product-oriented towards solutions-oriented business. In addition, his inclusive leadership style will certainly be an asset for EOS in supporting its German roots in a global setting,” says Matias Järnefelt, CEO of Harvia.

"I am honored and excited to join Harvia Group as Managing Director of EOS - a company that offers an attractive value proposition through high-end brands and solutions and has set ambitious targets. I look forward to leveraging my skills in developing high-end brands and growing businesses at EOS and am extremely happy to start working together with the highly skilled personnel of EOS,” says Philipp Krauth.

Krauth will assume his position on 12 August 2024 and report to Harvia’s CEO Matias Järnefelt. As announced earlier, Rainer Kunz, Managing Director of EOS Group and a member of Harvia’s Management Team, has decided to leave Harvia. Kunz will continue to work full time for Harvia until the end of August 2024 and will support the transition after that on consulting basis.





Harvia Plc

Matias Järnefelt

CEO





For more information, please contact:

Matias Järnefelt, CEO, tel. +358 40 5056 080





Harvia is one of the leading companies operating in the sauna market globally, as measured by revenue. Harvia’s brands and product portfolio are well known in the market, and the company’s comprehensive product portfolio strives to meet the needs of the international sauna market of both private and professional customers.

Harvia’s revenue totaled EUR 150.5 million in 2023. Harvia Group employs approximately 600 professionals in Finland, Germany, United States, Romania, China and Hong Kong, Austria, Italy, Estonia, and Sweden. The company is headquartered in Muurame, Finland, adjacent to its largest sauna and sauna component manufacturing facility.

Read more: https://harviagroup.com

Attachment